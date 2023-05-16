Kate Winslet and her 22-year-old daughter, Mia Threapleton, both came out as winners at the 2023 British Academy Television Awards.

On May 14, the duo attended the prestigious British awards ceremony, known as the BAFTAs, that honors the best shows across the pond, and they walked away with awards for their work in the series "I Am Ruth."

The “Titanic” star wore an asymmetric black midi dress that she paired with plum heels. Meanwhile, Threapleton sported a black-and-white halter jumpsuit. Winslet and her daughter wore their hair in similar messy buns to complete their monochromatic looks.

Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet attend the BAFTA Television Awards in London on May 14, 2023.

They showed support for their female-led anthology series, “I Am Ruth,” which won for best single drama. Winslet also won for leading actress for her performance on the show.

She co-wrote and starred in the episode “I Am Ruth” about a worried mother who watches her teenage daughter, Freya, become obsessed with social media. Threapleton, an up-and-coming actor, portrayed Winslet’s daughter on the show.

Threapleton and Winslet emotionally held one another as they stood alongside director Dominic Savage during the acceptance speech for best single drama.

After winning the leading actress award, Winslet gave a moving speech about her daughter.

“We did this together kiddo,” she told Threapleton.

She praised her daughter and said, “There were days when it was agony for (Threapleton) to dig as deeply as she did and it took my breath away.”

The Oscar-winner shares Threapleton with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, whom she was married to from 1998 to 2001.

Winslet opened up about her oldest child following in her footsteps and becoming an actor in a 2021 interview on the British morning show “Lorraine.”

“She’s away now in the Czech Republic about to start on a TV series over there,” the proud mom gushed at the time.

She said she was not surprised when her daughter started acting.

“I think I knew (it) was coming, I always suspected,” Winslet revealed. “And then a few years ago, she turned around and said, ‘I’d like to give it a go.’”

Winslet also spoke about the benefit of Threapleton using her father’s last name.

The “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” actor said, “What’s great for her is she has a different surname, so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter.”

She added, “And, of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem, of course.”

So far, Threapleton has landed roles in her mom’s 2014 period drama “A Little Chaos,” the 2020 thriller “Shadows” and the Starz series “Dangerous Liaisons,” which also received a BAFTA TV nomination.