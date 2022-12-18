Kate Hudson has support group with Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon to cope with their kids going to college

When it comes to supporting each other through the growing pains of parenthood, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow make the grade.

In a Sunday Sitdown interview with Willie Geist, Hudson shared what it’s been like to lean on her longtime pal as they both see their kids off to college.

“Our kids were in school together, and we both have that moment together. When we look at each other, we’re like, ‘How you doin’?” Hudson, who stars in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," explained in the interview, which aired on Sunday TODAY on Dec. 18. “Cause we experienced it at the same time.”

This year Hudson saw her 18-year-old son, Ryder, move to the other side of the country to attend college, which she said presented a significant shake-up to her daily routine.

“It’s so hard,” Hudson explained. “All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I’m in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don’t hear his voice, it’s a big one.”

In addition to finding support in Paltrow, the “Almost Famous” star shared that she also has fellow actor Reese Witherspoon to bond with over the process of letting go. Witherspoon celebrated her son Deacon's graduation from high school in June.

“All of our kids went to college at the same time,” Hudson noted, adding that the fellow actors have been able to commiserate with each other over the internal sting of knowing their children are growing up.

Despite the aches and pangs of watching her son become an adult, Hudson has been able to see the gains too.

In a 2019 interview on the "Rachael Ray" show, Hudson revealed that her son’s personality makes her look forward to seeing him become an adult.

“People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like ‘I don’t,’ actually. I’m having a blast,” she said to Ray. “I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!”

“He’s almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you,’” she went on to explain to Ray. “And the other day, he gave me a hug, and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

Ryder is Hudson's son from her marriage to Chris Robinson. She also has son Bingham, 11, from her relationship with Matt Bellamy, and shares daughter Rani, 4, with her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa.