Kate Hudson showers ‘best mother’ Goldie Hawn with love on her birthday: ‘You’re my everything’

Kate Hudson is showering her mother, Goldie Hawn, with love on her 77th birthday.

The “Almost Famous” star shared a slideshow filled with photos of herself with her famous mom, and Hawn with her grandkids on Instagram on Nov. 21, along with a sweet birthday message.

“So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born! I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light?” Hudson, 43, wrote. “I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit.”

“Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life. She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women’s ankles trying to get us to turn back,” Hudson continued, adding that her mother “follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer.”

The actor then called her mother’s life “a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately.”

“Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well…let’s just say, she’s winning at that,” Hudson said. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You’re my everything ❤️🎂❤️ @goldiehawn.”

Hawn replied to her daughter’s touching tribute, writing in the comments sections, “My dearest darling baby girl. Your message has brought me to tears. Your beautiful words have penetrated my soul that I will float on forever and ever. I love you with all of my heart.”

Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler, Melanie Griffith, Jane Seymour and many other famous faces also wished Hawn a happy birthday.

The two posed for photos at Hudson's latest premiere in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Most recently, Hawn accompanied her daughter to the premiere of Hudson’s upcoming movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery,” in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

Hudson looked glamorous in a Elie Saab Haute Couture dress, with long winged sleeves, while Hawn opted for a black ensemble with silver detailing.

While on the red carpet, Hudson teased her character in the “Knives Out” sequel.

“Birdie Jay is her name and she is very loud, super bold, loves to be fabulous, constantly searching for validation, needs to feel loved and loves her clothes,” the actor told TODAY.com. “She’s also tone deaf.”

“One of the things that’s so great about what (creator) Rian (Johnson) does with these ‘Knives Out,’ he has a very particular tone and writes incredibly iconic characters. But at the same time, they’re so layered, they’re very grounded,” she continued. “If you can ground them, they really come to life and that was really fun for me to find one of the things that actually ground or they make you see something a little bit more than just like this kind of obnoxious character.”

Given the murder mystery theme of the film, Hudson also joked to reporters that she has a “high bulls--t detector.”

“I do, that’s what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents. Your bulls--t detector is like up here,“ she said, raising her hand high. “You see it all. When you’re little you’re like, ‘That person’s full. of s--t... And I think it works really well when you’re doing a murder mystery.”