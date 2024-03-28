Kate Hudson shares home footage of son Ryder in new music video

Kate Hudson is giving fans a candid peek at her life with her oldest child, 20-year-old son Ryder Robinson, in a heartfelt new video for her song "Live Forever."

The "Glass Onion" star, 44, packed the video with home movie footage that highlights the song's lyrics, which are all about a first-time mom growing up with her firstborn child.

The video kicks off showing Hudson and baby Ryder in their hospital room shortly after he was born. It goes on to show Ryder, whose dad is Hudson’s ex-husband, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, growing up to be a young man who now towers over his mother.

“Live Forever” is a “celebration of the path you can’t imagine, the love that transcends all others and the glow of watching your son mature into a young man who’s independent yet always Mama’s baby,” reveals an accompanying press release.

The "A Little White Lie" star co-wrote the song along with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Linda Perry and Swedish musician Johan Carlsson.

Hudson is also mom to a younger son, Bingham, 12, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Muse musician Matt Bellamy, and her daughter, Rani Rose, 5, whose dad is Fujikawa.

Hudson, whose mom is Oscar winner Goldie Hawn, joked about her children all having different dads while chatting with Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist in January 2021.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” she told Willie, laughing.

The actor and singer added that her children were her No. 1 priority.

“The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff,” she continued to Willie. “Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go. ... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

Read on to learn about Hudson's three kids.

Ryder Russell Robinson

Hudson welcomed her first child, Ryder Russell Robinson, now 20, with her ex-husband, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, on Jan. 7, 2004.

Ryder's middle name is a sweet tribute to Hudson's stepfather, Kurt Russell, who helped raise her. Hudson, whose biological dad is musician Bill Hudson, sweetly calls Russell her "Pa."

As a child, Ryder showed his penchant for performing when he joined his mom in a hilarious airport dance while the pair waited for their airplane. The then-11-year-old showed off his dance moves while also rapping along to Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen" in the clip.

Hudson added a telling hashtag to her caption at the time: #WhenYourPreTeenWantsHisOwnInstagramAndYoureLikeNoooooooo.

In 2019, the Fabletics co-founder told talk show host Rachael Ray she was having a blast watching Ryder grow up.

“People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t,’ actually. I’m having a blast,” she said. “I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!”

“He’s almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you,’” she continued. “And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

In 2021, Hudson told "Late Night" host Seth Meyers that she expected Ryder to become a performer of some kind.

"He’s clearly going to probably follow in the footsteps of the family. And I would say he’s probably the funniest in our family. So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me,” she said.

The following year, the proud mom gushed over her firstborn when he graduated from high school.

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man," she wrote alongside pics of the event on Instagram.

"Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter."

Hudson got emotional again when she rang in Ryder's 20th birthday in January. “I’m gonna have to let this one digest for a bit..My beautiful boy, happy 20th. I love you beyond," she wrote on Instagram.

Bingham Hawn Bellamy

Kate Hudson and son Bingham at a Lakers game earlier this year. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Hudson welcomed her second son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, with her former fiancé, British musician Matt Bellamy, lead singer and guitarist for Muse, in July 2011.

Like his big brother's middle name, Bingham's also pays tribute to family members. Hawn is, of course, in honor of Hudson's mom, while Bingham is Bellamy's mom's maiden name, the Muse singer shared in a tweet. He also noted that Bing, the boy's nickname, was the name of Kurt Russell's late father.

In 2021, Hudson described Bingham as a "numbers guy" while speaking to "Entertainment Tonight."

"He’s really into stocks,” Hudson said of her son. “He loves trading stocks, it’s what he wanted for his birthday. He’s 10, so I was saying by the time he’s 12, he’ll be handling my portfolio.”

Bingham also appears to love baseball, and has been seen playing the game in pics Hudson shares on Instagram.

Hudson's younger son also follows in both of his parents' footsteps by demonstrating a love of music. “He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild and unpredictable!” Hudson wrote on Instagram while celebrating Bingham's 12th birthday.

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa

Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, in October 2018.

Rani — pronounced "Ronnie" — also has a name that pays tribute to a family member: Fujikawa's late dad, Ron Fujikawa.

“Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," Hudson wrote on Instagram when she announced baby Rani's arrival.

To hear Hudson tell it, Rani is giving older brother Ryder a run for his money in the comedy department.

“She’s really special. She’s just this loving, funny — she’s hilarious, oh, my God — and she likes to be funny. You know, she’s goofy," Hudson told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2021.

Rani also likes playing dress-up with grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

In 2022, the "First Wives Club" star celebrated Rani's fourth birthday by sharing an adorable photo of her and Russell posing with their granddaughter while wearing Cinderella and Prince Charming costumes.