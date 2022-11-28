Kate Hudson talks co-parenting with exes and establishing a ‘different kind of love’

For Kate Hudson, parenting a child requires a certain type of love whether the couple is separated or together.

In an interview with The Times, the 43-year-old gave her account as to what it's like co-parenting three children with their respective dads.

Hudson and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, share son Ryder, 18, whom she said is in college and "very happy." The "Almost Famous" star also shares son Bingham, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, as well as 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom she welcomed in October 2018, with now-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

“Matt is so wonderful — I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent," she said of Bellamy. "For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

Hudson told the publication that she's even close with Bellamy's wife, model Elle Evans, revealing that their two families have taken trips together.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” Hudson said.

As for Fujikawa, Hudson was engaged to the musician last year after having dated one another since 2016. According to the newspaper, Hudson has known Fujikawa through mutual friends since the Fabletics co-founder was 23.

Though Hudson told the newspaper that she hopes they get married and is "excited," she noted that they're "not in a hurry" to plan a wedding.

"Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani and it melted my heart," she added. "He’s such a wonderful dad and stepdad."

Hudson called the relationships she's maintained with her three children and three separate fathers as "a seriously strong unit, and it's ours." The actor said that, currently, she's "not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage."

"I’d like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don’t have rose-colored glasses on," she said. "My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time. I work really hard at relationships because I like them."

In January 2021, still in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudson sat down with TODAY host Willie Geist to talk about how it was managing her family and career.

“The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff,” she told Willie. “Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go. ... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

However, she noted that it's not always easy being co-parenting three children as a busy mother, saying that some days are great, while others she has to remind herself to be grateful.

"I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place," Hudson said. "And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please, get me out of here!'"