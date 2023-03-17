Kate Hudson celebrates ‘Pa’ Kurt Russell’s birthday in sweet video with daughter Rani

This St. Patrick’s Day was extra lucky for Kurt Russell!

The actor turned 72 March 17, and Kate Hudson shared a heartwarming Instagram video of his family celebrating his special day. In the cute clip, Hudson’s daughter, Rani, 3, helps Russell blow out his birthday candle.

“Always a double fun day in our family! St Patrick’s day and Pa’s birthday!” Hudson, 43, wrote in the caption. “Love this man so much! How about some birthday love for Kurt! Happy Birthday Pa!”

In the video, Rani stands close to Russell in front of his cake, as the family sings "Happy Birthday" in the background.

“I’ve got to make a wish!” Russell says, covering Rani's mouth as he thinks of one. “OK, ready? Blow it out.”

After the toddler proudly blows out the candle, Russell gives her a kiss on the head.

Hudson shares Rani with her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. She also has two sons, Ryder, 19, and Bingham, 11, from previous relationships.

Russell and Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn, 77, have been together for four decades.

Both Hudson and her brother, who are estranged from their biological father, Bill Hudson, were raised by Hawn and Russell.

Hudson has been open about viewing Russell as her dad from a young age. She called Russell “a powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man” in an Instagram post celebrating his 70th birthday.

“I love this man so much!” she wrote in the caption. “A note for all dads of girls. He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he’d always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead.”

Hudson also gushed about Russell in an Instagram post last Father’s Day, sharing a throwback photo of a loving moment they shared.

“Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!” she wrote in the caption. “Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day.”

Russell doesn’t have Instagram, but Hawn helped him out by posting his response to the photo in the comments.

“Honey I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message…” Hawn wrote.

“Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present,” Russell’s message read.

“I’ve never seen it before. Wow…it’s a killer," he continued. "Lotta water under the bridge…it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa.”