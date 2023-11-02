Kardashian kids guide: The meaning behind all the names of the Kardashian Jenner children

It seems like every year, the Kardashian-Jenner family is growing.

With every new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family, a sweet baby name is chosen.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is currently pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first baby.

In June, the couple learned they were going to have a boy at their gender-reveal party.

While talking with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, about boy baby names he likes, Barker said he adores the name Rocky Thirteen.

“That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately," he said on a Complex segment earlier this year titled GOAT Talk.

“That’s so bad... even he knows it’s bad," Alabama said.

Barker agreed.

“It is. It is bad,” he said, before elaborating on the name. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

When Alabama asked her dad if he was going to name his kid, Rocky Thirteen, he said, “Possibly.”

In a recent interview on the "One Life One Chance" podcast with host Toby Morse that was published on Oct. 30, Barker confirmed they're still planning on naming the baby Rocky Thirteen. He added that the baby is due "either Halloween or the first week of November."

Morse told Barker the name was "such a hard name," which Barker laughed at.

"I was like, 'he's going to come out ... like doing front kicks and push ups,'" Barker joked.

Read on to learn the names and meanings of all the Kardashian-Jenner kids.

Kim Kardashian's kids

North West

Kim Kardashian and Ye welcomed their first child, North, on June 15, 2013.

In 2020, Kim Kardashian revealed how she came up with North West’s name in a makeup tutorial she did with sister Kylie Jenner.

“I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke,” she said at the time. “I was like, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter that.’ Like, I said that on his show. Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.’”

After “four or five days," Kim Kardashian said the name finally stuck with her and she decided to keep it.

Saint West

Kim Kardashian and Ye welcomed their second child, Saint, on December 5, 2015.

One month before Saint was born, Kim Kardashian told E! News that she didn't know what she was going to name him.

“I don’t have names, which is so crazy,” she said at the time. “We just started talking about it and that was the last thing for us last time. So I feel confident obviously that we’ll figure it out.”

When the couple revealed that they named him Saint, Time magazine spoke to Lawrence Cunningham, a professor of theology at University of Notre Dame and the author of "A Brief History of Saints," if he could decipher what Saint means.

“The word saint simply means one who is set aside or one who is chosen by God,” Cunningham said. “Even before Christianity became a tolerated religion in the Roman Empire in the early 4th century, certain people were designated as saints in a more particular sense as people who were outstanding models of the Christian faith.”

Chicago West

In 2018, Kim Kardashian and Ye welcomed their daughter Chicago with the help of a surrogate.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim Kardashian revealed why she named her kid Chicago and she said it's because it has a special meaning to Ye.

“We were going to go with Jo and then we were going to go with Grace and then we ended up with Chicago,” the Skims founder explained. “That is a place that made him (Ye), and a place that he remembers his family from… I just felt Chicago was cool and different.”

Psalm West

In 2019, Kim Kardashian and Ye welcomed their son Psalm with the help of a surrogate.

Shortly after his birth, Kris Jenner revealed why Kim Kardashian decided to name her son Psalm in an interview she did with Entertainment Tonight.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner said. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Kourtney Kardashian's kids

Mason Dash Disick

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian Barker welcomed her firstborn son, Mason, with her then-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

According to MTV, Kardashian Barker told Life & Style that she liked the name Mason the first time she heard it.

“The first time I started looking at baby names, Mason was the only one I liked,” she said. “It was the only one that stuck with me. Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker."

"Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long," she continued. "When I heard that, I thought, Oh my God, it’s meant to be.”

Penelope Scotland Disick

On July 8, 2012, Disick and Kardashian Barker welcomed their second child, Penelope.

In an interview with E! News, Kris Jenner said Kardashian Barker and Disick decided to name their daughter Penelope because it sounded cute.

Then, they chose Scotland as the middle name because it was suggested to them by Kris Jenner's mom and the couple immediately took a liking to it.

Reign Aston Disick

On Dec. 14, 2014, Kardashian Barker and Disick welcomed their third child, Reign. Coincidentally, Reign was born on the same day that his older brother was in 2009.

In an interview with People, Kardashian Barker said she thought her third child was going to be a girl until he was born.

“I’m never certain (with names) until they’re born,” she said.

But there was something about Reign's name that she liked.

“I love it!” Kardashian Barker said.

“I actually had the name on our list with Mason,” she explained. “Then with Penelope, I had it on the list but spelled R-A-I-N.”

“Once I found out I was having a boy, we just changed the spelling again,” Kardashian Barker added.

Khloé Kardashian's kids

True Thompson

On April 12, 2018, Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, into the world with her then-boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Khloé Kardashian shared in a post on her official app. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True. She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name.”

She added, “It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head."

Tatum Thompson

On July 28, 2022, Khloé Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their son, Tatum Thompson, with the help of a surrogate.

In the Season Three premiere of "The Kardashians," Khloé Kardashian revealed that she named their son Tatum.

During the episode, the Good American co-founder explained why she had difficulty settling on his name.

“At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him,” she explained. “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so, at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Kylie Jenner's kids

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner poses for a photo with her daughter, Stormi, on Instagram. @kyliejenner via Instagram

On February 1, 2018, Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott.

In a 2018 interview with The Standard, Jenner revealed how she and Scott came up with the name Stormi.

"I really don’t know how we thought of Storm," she said. "Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck."

"I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name," Jenner added.

Aire Webster

Kylie Jenner shares a photo of her son, Aire Webster, on Instagram. @kyliejenner via Instagram

This little Aquarius was born in February 2022 to Kylie and Scott and named Wolf. But two months after he was born, his parents decided to change his name to something else.

At first, the duo named their kid Wolf until they decided that Aire was a better fit.

In the season three finale of “The Kardashians,” Jenner talked about her decision to change Wolf's name to Aire.

“I didn’t realize the postpartum (hormones) would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf ever. And then the second night, I was like, ‘Ooh,’” she said during the episode. “That night, I cried in the shower, and I was like, ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?!’ Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, I just named my son Wolf. It wasn’t even on the list.”

After mulling it over for a few months, Jenner landed on the name Aire, which means "lion of God."

“I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning,” Jenner said on the show. “And I like (that Aire) it’s a Hebrew name."

Rob Kardashian's kids

Dream Renée Kardashian

On Nov. 10, 2016, Rob Kardashian welcomed his daughter, Dream Kardashian, with Blac Chyna.

Like her daughter, Blac Chyna also has Renée as her middle name.