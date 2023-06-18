Kaley Cuoco celebrates Tom Pelphrey on first Father's Day with new pics of baby Matilda

Kaley Cuoco is honoring her partner Tom Pelphrey on his first Father’s Day in the sweetest way.

Cuoco shared a carousel of images on Instagram with a variety of photos of Pelphrey posing with the couple’s daughter, Matilda, who was born March 30. In several photos, he held his infant daughter while in others he entertained her while she appeared to play with her toys.

“Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person!” she wrote in the caption. “@tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we 💙 you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!”

In the last few photos of the post, Cuoco shared several photos of her own father posing with his granddaughter. To conclude the caption, Cuoco added a sweet note dedicated to her dad, writing, “And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!”

On her Instagram story, Cuoco also shared a photo of Matilda rocking a new onesie, which read “Our first Father’s Day” along with “Tommy & Tildy” written underneath a decal of a baby elephant with its dad elephant.

Matilda on her first Father's Day. Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

Pelphrey shared his own post on Instagram to mark his first Father’s Day as a dad.

He posted several photos, including a snap with Matilda as they posed in their matching Father’s Day shirts. Pelphrey shared multiple photos of his daughter, sprinkling in snaps with Cuoco as well as pictures posing with some of his "dad swag."

In the caption, he explained that he and Cuoco had caught “To Kill A Mockingbird” on Turner Classic Movies that morning, adding, “Watching Atticus, the ‘perfect’ dad, had me reflecting on all of the amazing men in my life.”

“Men who took the time to share their wisdom, teach me VALUES, encourage me, support me, and keep me honest,” he continued. “I’m so grateful to all of you, you know who you are. Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing men out there. I couldn’t be happier to join the club.”

His caption concluded with an homage to Cuoco, writing, “Love you @kaleycuoco — thanks for all the dad swag, a beautiful morning and for being the best partner in the world.”

Cuoco announced her pregnancy with Pelphrey in October 2022 after making their relationship Instagram official just five months earlier in May.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star has not been shy about sharing glimpses of motherhood or her daughter with fans on social media. Since welcoming Matilda, Cuoco has shared moments of her daughter bonding with the family pets including her dogs and goats, as well as her newfound obsession with the Jonas Brothers.

This year, Cuoco also got to celebrate her first Mother’s Day less than two months after welcoming her daughter.

She shared a sweet video on her Instagram story of baby Matilda laying down as she talked to her. At one point in the clip, Cuoco asked her daughter, “Did you make me a mommy? Is this mommy’s day?”

“Thank you for making me a mommy,” she added. “Thank you for Mother’s Day.”