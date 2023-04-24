Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's first wedding anniversary came with a special bonus: It was also their first anniversary as parents.

The two celebrated their one-year anniversary on Instagram on April 23. They welcomed their daughter, Matilda, on March 30 and shared a new picture of her to mark the special day.

In a family photo posted by "The Big Bang Theory" star, she is holding Matilda up for the camera as the "Ozark" star grins next to them.

"Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey," Cuoco captioned the photo. "Eternally grateful for you and what we have❣️I love you, bub!"

The happy family marked their first anniversary with a new photo of baby Matilda. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Pelphrey also posted a family picture showing Matilda lying on him as the "Flight Attendant" star sits next to them holding their dog.

"Happy One Year bud… best year ever," he captioned his post. "Love you more each day."

The couple with their daughter and dog. @tommypelphrey via Instagram

The new parents have been eager to share photos of their bundle of joy recently.

Earlier this month, Cuoco posted a picture of Pelphrey having a cute dad-daughter moment with his little girl.

Cuoco also posted a photo of Matilda after the baby's first bath. In that pic, Matilda wore a hooded towel and was sticking her tongue out at her mom.

“When your first official bath gets you quite cheeky,” Cuoco captioned the photo.