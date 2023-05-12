Kaley Cuoco’s baby has the cutest fan moment while watching Jonas Brothers on TODAY

Kaley Cuoco's adorable baby, Matilda, has just revealed her favorite band — and it's the Jonas Brothers.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star, 37, shared two sweet videos in her Instagram stories showing her 6-week-old daughter watching the band as they kicked off TODAY's Citi Concert Series on May 12.

Matilda cheered for the Jonas Brothers' performance on TODAY. Baby loves Jonas brothers / @kaleycuoco via Instagram

In the video, Matilda raises her arms in excitement as she watches the Jonas Brothers perform their 2019 hit “Sucker” on a nearby television set. Cuoco can be heard singing the song’s chorus to her little girl, who eventually rests her chin in her hand while staring intently at the TV.

"Sooo our baby apparently loves @JonasBrothers! First couch concert!” the first-time mom wrote on the first video, adding a laughing emoji.

Matilda stared intently at the screen as the band performed their 2019 hit "Sucker." @kaleycuoco via Instagram

She wrote on the second clip, “It’s the hand under the chin for me lol,” and added floating hearts.

Cuoco's latest videos of Matilda comes just days after she revealed that Matilda has already made a best friend.

The "Flight Attendant" star, who shares Matilda with her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, 40, posted pics in her Instagram story of her little girl smiling alongside a baby boy named Jonah, whose parents are “Black Bird” actor Paul Walter Hauser and producer Amy Boland Hauser.

“When you’re born 2 days apart and nursery neighbors at the hospital. You become instant BFFS and future power couple,” Cuoco captioned the pics.

Baby Matilda has charmed the internet with her adorable antics, which Cuoco has been happily sharing with fans. In her first month and a half of life, Matilda has proven she's an animal lover. She not only loves dog kisses, she'll also make time for the family's goats and her mom's beloved horses.

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda on March 30.

The actors, who've been dating for more than a year, first met in April 2022 at a final-season premiere for the Netflix drama “Ozark," which starred Pelphrey.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting,” Cuoco told USA Today in May 2022, noting that the couple were "ready to build a life together."

She said, “It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected."