Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Justin Timberlake got a Father’s Day card from one of his kids that he won’t soon forget.

On June 18, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, shared a photo on Instagram of a card their 8-year-old son, Silas, gave to his dad that was short on letters, but long on heart.

“Happy F Day! I love you. Love Silas,” the orange card with red writing read.

Biel posted the card, along with a trio of other photos featuring Silas and her younger son, Phineas, in honor of Father's Day.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” she captioned the post.

“And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!” she added.

“My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍” Timberlake wrote in the comments.

Biel also shared a photo of the card to her Instagram story, writing, "Happy F day," along with the cry laughing emoji and "We love you."

Silas was just an "ather's" short of properly recognizing Father's Day. @jessicabiel via Instagram

Biel and Timberlake do not often share pictures of their kids, although it does happen on occasion. In June 2022, Timberlake posted a photo of the boys sitting at a piano in honor of Father’s Day.

“My two favorite melodies,” he wrote. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

In December 2021, Biel posted a pair of pictures of Timberlake and their kids walking down a gravely road.

“Thankful for my guys…” she wrote in the caption. “Merry Christmas everybody!! 🎁🎄.”