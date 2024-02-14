Jessica Biel gives rare look at kids with Justin Timberlake in snowy pics

Jessica Biel is sharing rare photos of the two sons she shares with husband Justin Timberlake to celebrate her family on Valentine's Day.

The former "Sinner" star, 41, posted a trio of pics of Timberlake, 43, and sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, enjoying a snowy ski day together Feb. 14 on Instagram.

Biel's first image shows the "Selfish" singer holding Phineas, whose hair is long and blond, on top of his shoulders. Both the father and son are bundled up in winter coats and caps, with little Phineas wearing mittens to protect his hands.

Her second photo shows Timberlake and one of the boys posing on skis amid a large expanse of snow. A third pic, taken from behind, shows Silas, whose hair is short and dark, and Phineas eating at a table while watching TV.

"Valentines x3," Biel captioned the pics, adding three black heart emoji.

Biel also shared highlights in her Instagram story from a video Timberlake posted that showed the couple laughing as they sled down a snowy hill together.

Biel and Timberlake, who keep their sons out of the spotlight, tied the knot in 2012 and became first-time parents with Silas' arrival in April 2015.

Biel told TODAY in October 2015 that motherhood was an “amazing, amazing experience” and also “the hardest job in the world.”

“I’ve never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother,” said the former "7th Heaven" star. “Oh, my gosh, I’m going to call her right after this actually and just thank her. What you have to do for your kid — it’s an amazing responsibility and the biggest joy ever.”

Timberlake opened up about being a dad in an emotional Father’s Day message on Instagram in 2018.

“The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip... an amazing discovery every day,” he wrote in part.

“My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn’t know existed,” he added.

Read on to learn more about Biel and Timberlake's two kids.

Silas Randall Timberlake, 8

Biel and Timberlake welcomed their first child, son Silas Randall Timberlake, in April 2015.

By the time Silas was 2, he was already a toddler-sized version of his famous dad, Biel revealed during a 2017 appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“(He’s) kind of like a mini-Justin,” she said of Silas. “It’s his style. He’s got, like, a daddy swagger. You know what I mean?”

Biel celebrated Silas' fifth birthday in 2020 by sharing a cute photo on Instagram that showed her holding her son over her shoulder.

"This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy," she wrote in part in her caption.

During another visit to "The Tonight Show" in 2021, Biel revealed that Silas was unimpressed by the fact that his dad was a music star. "Whenever he hears Daddy’s song he’ll go, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s Dad. No big deal, whatever,'" she said.

Silas also knew that his father voiced Branch in the animated movie "Trolls," and that his mom voiced Bonnie Burrow in the cartoon series "Pete the Cat."

“But the funny thing about 'Pete the Cat' is, I tried to get him to watch the show. He will not watch the show. And yet he says, ‘Hey, Mom, hey Mom, do one of those voices from the show,’ and I’m like, ‘But you’ve never seen the show. You don’t even know,'" said Biel.

“He’s just like, ‘Just do it, Mom. Just do it, Mom.' So I’ll do one of the voices and he’ll be like, ‘Cool, Mom, cool,’” she added, laughing.

The "Candy" star also revealed at the time that Silas and Phineas had become the best of friends.

"I really was worried. You just never know what’s going to happen and how your older one is going to feel about the little one,” said Biel, noting that both brothers think the other is "so funny."

Phineas Timberlake, 3

The couple welcomed their second son, Phineas Timberlake, during the summer of 2020, but didn't announced his birth publicly until January 2021 when Timberlake appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

"He’s awesome and he’s so cute ... and nobody’s sleeping,” said the 'N Sync singer. “We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

In June 2021, Biel opened up the family's new addition when she appeared on Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast, joking, “I had, like, a secret COVID baby."

“It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret,” she continued. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

Biel told Shepard that having two kids was both more work and more fun.

“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like,” she said. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard.

“I mean, it’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell,” she added.

She also noted that while she wouldn't want her sons to pursue entertainment careers, she would never stop them from following their dreams.

“My knee-jerk reaction is, ‘Oh, God, no. Please, no,’” she said. “But then I look at these kids and I’m like, ‘Oh s---, they’re probably going to be musical. What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that’s their passion?’”