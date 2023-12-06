See Julia Roberts’ sweet tributes to her three children over the years

Though she doesn't talk about her kids a lot, Julia Roberts has dropped nuggets of parenting wisdom along the way.

The Oscar-winning actress said on TODAY that her family has a charging station where everyone is expected to leave their phones when they get home. "There’s no phones at the table, certainly,” she said.

Together with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, she is raising twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (Finn), 19, as well as her youngest son, Henry, 16.

Though Roberts' kids are teenagers, her approach to parenting has stayed constant through the years. She still asks them essential questions about getting enough sleep and staying safe. “I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house," she said on TODAY in an interview with Mahershala Ali, her co-star in the upcoming Netflix movie “Leave the World Behind.”

"I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them and it’s not eye-rolling and there’s a huge amount of understanding.”

Last year when she spoke to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Roberts shared some advice that Dylan Dreyer really took to heart. “Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda (Kotb) about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day,” Dylan told TODAY Parents.

Here's more about Julia Roberts' three children.

Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (Finn)

Roberts has celebrated the twins, who were born in 2004, by posting throwback photos when their late November birthday rolls around.

When Hazel and Finn turned 19 a few weeks ago, Roberts posted a sweet photo from when the twins were babies. “19,” she wrote, adding star and heart emoji. “There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together.”

For the twins' 18th birthday, she posted a similarly endearing baby photo, adding emoji stars to the caption along with, "18. Love you."

Roberts posted yet another adorable snapshot for the twins' 17th birthday. This time she wrote: "17 of the sweetest years of my life," and added multiple cake emoji.

Moder also added a photo of the "rabble rousers" who are "helping him through fatherhood" in honor of their 17th birthday.

Henry

In honor of Henry's birthday last year, Moder posted a photo of a shirtless Henry, who is holding a skateboard, wearing a backpack and "hitchhiking" on the highway.

Moder wrote: "This kid is game ... up for anything ... amazed he is my boy. stoked. 15 today. Love you."

When Henry turned 14, Moder shared a slo-mo skateboarding video to celebrate.