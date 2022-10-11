John Legend's son Miles is the cutest at his first NFL game

It was a great weekend for John Legend's son!

The singer took his and Chrissy Teigen's 4-year-old to his first NFL game on Oct. 9. Legend shared photos on his Instagram of the event, thanking the Los Angeles Rams for the invite.

"Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!" the "All She Wanna Do" singer captioned his slideshow.

In the first photo, Miles and Legend are smiling from their seats, while the second one shows them on the field. "The Voice" coach is also seen with Magic Johnson in one snap. In another pic, Miles walks inside SoFi Stadium.

Legend and Teigen also share 6-year-old daughter Luna. The couple is getting ready to welcome another child together. In August, the “Cravings” author announced that she is pregnant on Instagram.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," Teigen, who suffered a pregnancy loss two years ago, wrote. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!" she continued.

In September, Legend and Teigen celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

"I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me," the singer posted on Instagram on Sept. 14, while the former model added in her own post, "I could say the same about you. Happy anniversary to my absolute best friend and lover and partner in life. Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts."

"We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day," she added.

That same month, Legend chatted with Willie Geist on “Sunday Sitdown” about expanding their family.

“Oh, we’re excited and it’s always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you lost one before,” Legend said. “But we really feel excited, our kids are excited too and it feels like we learned so much over the years, through struggle and through the challenges that we faced.”

“I think we’ve both grown so much and we’re ready,” he continued. “We’re ready for a new baby in our lives.”