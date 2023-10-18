Baby Wren looks exactly like dad John Legend in new bath time photo

John Legend has yet another mini-me.

The singer's almost-4-month-old son, Wren, is the splitting image of him in a new photo shared by wife Chrissy Teigen. On Oct. 16, Teigen posted on her Instagram story sweet videos of her giving Wren a bath — and the resemblance to Legend is uncanny.

In one of the clips, Teigen is heard talking about giving baby Wren his bath and laughing because she kept his socks on.

Wren Stephens looks just like his famous father, John Legend. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram story

Wren is Teigen and Legend's youngest child and welcomed him on June 19 with the help of a surrogate. Their son was born almost five months after the cook book author gave birth to daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13.

The couple are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Luna and 5-year-old son Miles. In 2020, they lost stillborn son Jack.

John Legend on "The Voice." NBC / Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Back in July, Teigen shared a sweet video of Wren swaddled in a blanket and being burped. At the time, the little one also resembled the "All of Me" singer. However, many other people in the comments couldn't help but comment that Wren looked like Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen.

The growing family, meanwhile, appears to be happier than ever. When announcing Wren's birth, Teigen shared how she always envisioned herself with a large family — and apparently so did Legend's fellow "The Voice" colleague Gwen Stefani.

While chatting with TODAY.com ahead of Season 24, Legend revealed that one night after hanging out with him and Teigen, Stefani said she had a dream that they were going to have a fourth baby.

“She was like, ‘You know, I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age but they were like not exactly twins?’” Legend said. “I hadn’t told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June. And Gwen had a dream for seeing this whole thing happen!”

Stefani added that Legend was shocked by her dream.

“He just looked at me like, ‘Are you serious, right now?’” she laughed.