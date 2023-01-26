Proud dad! John Legend shares his first photo with newborn Esti

John Legend is a proud dad! The singer shared a new photo with his youngest child who was born earlier this month.

Legend shares baby Esti Maxine with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. The couple also share two older children, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.

In Legend's new photo, he appears to be rocking a white dad-adjacent sweater while holding his baby girl.

"Our new love," he captioned the post on Jan. 25.

It followed his wife's first close up of the baby, which she shared the day before.

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," she'd captioned her post.

Teigen previously announced their youngest child's arrival in another Instagram post on Jan. 19.

In that photo, Miles and Luna held baby Esti, whose face was partially obscured.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen captioned the post. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all!"

The birth of baby Esti was a welcome addition to their family more than two years after losing a child at 20 weeks.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen shared in a Sept. 30, 2020 Instagram post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She added that they'd named their baby Jack and that he would be part of their family "forever."

Teigen would go on to share in a 2020 Medium post that doctors had diagnosed her with partial placenta abruption.

According to the Mayo Clinic, partial placenta abruption is when the placenta breaks away from the uterine wall, limiting the baby’s oxygen supply and causing maternal bleeding.

Years later, on Sept. 15, 2022, during a talk at a private event in Beverly Hills, Teigen shared she'd actually had an abortion.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen continued. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”