Even before kids were in the picture, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen loved a costume.

The pair celebrated Teigen's 28th birthday with a Super Mario themed party. Teigen was Princess Peach to Legend's Mario, and they danced the night away inside a Mushroom Kingdom.

Once Luna and Miles entered their lives, the Legend-Teigen Halloween vibe started to get more intense. And now that Esti and Wren joined the family in 2023, we can't wait to see what they dream up this year!

In 2015, Teigen was on fire

This was a solo costume year for Teigen, but when she appeared on her "FABLife Show" as celebrity chef Guy Fieri, she really started heating things up for Halloweens to follow.

2016 was the year of too-much cuteness

Luna Simone Stephens was born in April 2016, and her parents were so over the moon that they dressed her up in not one, not two, not three ... but four Halloween costumes. She was a hot dog, a peacock, Minnie Mouse and a banana.

By her third costume post on Instagram, Teigen wrote, "please help I can't stop."

2017 was a throwback to Old Hollywood

With inspiration pulled from the 1947 movie "Copacabana," Legend was a hilarious Groucho Marx and Teigen was a sultry Carmen Miranda. But Baby Luna stole the show as the juiciest little pineapple in town.

In 2018, the couple got the royal treatment

Teigen and Legend look prim and proper as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Miles entered the world earlier that year, so after getting all dolled up, these tired parents opted to stay home and take a royal nap.

And of course, big sister Luna had to get her daddy into a second costume so she could get in on the action.

In 2019, the family really stepped up their Halloween game.

With an elaborate and dramatic photoshoot, the family of four went to the dark side of the Sleeping Beauty tale in 2019.

Teigen was a devious Maleficent, Legend was (yet another) Prince Philip, Luna was a fairy and Miles ... well, Miles was supposed to be the adorable owl, but as Legend wrote in his Instagram post, "he refused to wear the owl head."

Miles seems like a hoot.

And don't worry...they saved Luna's hot dog costume for Miles to enjoy.

2020 was a year of loss and laughter

Legend and Teigen suffered through the loss of their unborn son, Jack, in September 2020. Even so, the couple tried to lift their spirits at Halloween.

Legend was Spiderman, who seemed very charmed by Teigen's "Black Swan"-inspired character.

Never one to miss an opportunity for hijinks (even through medical emergencies), Teigen had her postnatal nurse dress up as a medieval plague doctor.

This family earned their snaps in 2021

As the Addams family, the Legend-Teigen household was back on top in 2021, dazzling in black and white.

Legend played it straight as Gomez, Teigen was an elegant Morticia, Luna and Miles were unimpressed as Wednesday and Pugsley, Teigen's mother (Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen) stepped in as Grandmama and Cousin It was ... well, a mystery.

2022 was a 'furry' adorable year

Miles has his mask on this year — hooray! He made an adorable Robin Hood to his father's Little John, and Teigen and Luna looked extremely comfy in Uggs and deer onesies.

But wait! There's more!

Teigen also shared images of Miles as a skeleton dinosaur and Luna as Princess Jasmine. Looks like the kids are really getting into the Halloween spirit!

Who knows what boo-tiful costumes 2023 will bring for the family?