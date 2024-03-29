Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson reveal they already have their first baby’s name picked out

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are already picking out baby names for the future.

The "Bachelor" star, 28, and his new fiancé, 25, revealed that they "definitely" want to start a family together during a March 28 interview on "The Viall Files" podcast with host Nick Viall.

“We already have the name of our first kid figured out. Like, we’re talking about this stuff,” said Graziadei, whose love story with Anderson played out on Season 28 of the ABC reality dating series, capping off with the couple's engagement during the March 26 season finale.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson found love on Season 28 of "The Bachelor." John Fleenor / Disney

“We want to build a beautiful family because we have two beautiful families of our own," Graziadei added. "We’re taking things slow because I think that’s important after doing something like this."

Viall, who starred on Season 21 of "The Bachelor," then prompted the couple to share the name they've chosen for their future first child.

“It’s easy because it would be taking her last name,” Graziadei said of the baby. “Anderson’s her last name, soon to obviously be her maiden name, and we kind of love it most for a girl and calling her 'Andie.'"

"So, Anderson Graziadei was the idea for the first kid," he said.

The couple revealed this week that they've already picked out a name for their future first child. John Fleenor / Disney

To hear Graziadei tell it, the couple will have to come up with a lot more baby names if Anderson has her way.

"One of the really special things — I don’t know if it even made it on the show — was that Kelsey (said) she always wanted to adopt," said the pro tennis teacher. "That was something she was always really big on and she wants to probably have, like, 20 kids. I’d rather stay in more of the three range.”

Filming on "The Bachelor" wrapped just after Thanksgiving 2023, said the couple, who have kept their romance a secret to avoid spoiling Season 28's outcome for viewers.

The couple told Viall they've enjoyed going public with their romance this week after the finale aired. Their favorite thing they've done together far? "Riding in a car together," said Anderson.

"We've both said it's been a lot of the simple things," agreed Graziadei. "Because you miss out on that. We've had to keep it secret for so long."

The couple also told Viall they intend to have a long and happy engagement.

“I think it would be wrong to jump into a marriage too quickly because we are learning and dating again and we have so much to look forward to, but yeah, we decided a three-year engagement kinda makes sense," Graziadei said.

"But we know that can change," he added.