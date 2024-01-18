Jodie Foster's oldest son is showing up for his mom.

On Jan. 17, Charles Foster, who goes by Charlie, made a rare appearance on "The Tonight Show" when he came out to support his mom, who was being interviewed by host Jimmy Fallon.

As soon as the interview began, Fallon told Jodie Foster that he was "really excited" to meet her kid.

Charlie Foster, who was in the studio audience, then started waving toward Fallon when his mom told the late-night host that her son was in the room.

In the audience, Charlie Foster kept a low profile, wearing a red hat, denim jacket, white shirt and pair of green pants.

"Tall guy! He's a good man," Fallon said. The camera then pans to the 25-year-old and Fallon exclaims, "There he is!"

"He's wearing my hat," Jodie Foster revealed.

"That's a supportive son right there," Fallon responded.

Jodie Foster shares Charlie and her 22-year-old son, Christopher, with her ex Cydney Bernard. Jodie Foster married actor and filmmaker Alexandra Hedison in 2014.

Read on to learn more about Jodie Foster's two kids.

Charles 'Charlie' Bernard Foster

Jodie Foster's son Charlie makes a rare appearance on "The Tonight Show." YouTube

In 1998, Jodie Foster welcomed her oldest son, Charlie, with her former partner, Bernard.

After high school, Charlie Foster attended Yale University, his mother's alma mater. According to the Yale College Arts website, Charlie Foster took part in many school theater productions from 2017 to 2021.

On the site, he called himself a "theater geek" and said he loves to "write and improvise."

"I hope I'm funny," he added.

Jodie Foster also talked about her oldest son in a 2018 interview she had with Net-a-Porter, calling him a “super-charming” and “super-spontaneous” person.

Then, in a Jan. 6 interview with "The Guardian," Jodie Foster recalled his upbringing and said it took him a while to learn how "to be a man."

“My two don’t like sports,” she said, referencing her kids. “They like to watch movies and sit at home, and they’re really into their female friends. They’re super feminist. And there was a moment with my older one when he was in high school, when, because he was raised by two women — three women — it was like he was trying to figure out what it was to be a boy."

"And he watched television and came to the conclusion, oh, I just need to be an a--hole. I understand! I need to be s---ty to women, and act like I’m a f--ker. And I was like, no! That’s not what it is to be a man! That’s what our culture has been selling you for all this time," Jodie Foster continued.

The "True Detective" star explained that Charlie Foster went through this phase for about six months. When asked if she let it play out, Jodie Foster laughed, saying: “Yes and no. I was like, you won’t be talking to me like that."

Christopher 'Kit' Bernard Foster

Jodie Foster, Christopher Foster and Charlie Foster at Sony Pictures Golden Globes Party on January 15, 2012, in Beverly Hills, CA. Eric Charbonneau / WireImage

In 2001, Jodie Foster welcomed her second son, Christopher, with Bernard.

In a 2018 interview with Net-a-Porter, Jodie Foster described her youngest son, who goes by Kit, as a “hyper-focused scientist," and in a 2016 interview with Magic Radio, she recalled Christopher's reaction to her 1991 thriller "Silence of the Lambs."

"My little one, he was a little scared of 'Silence of the Lambs,' and I forget that it's a scary movie," Jodie Foster said.

The "Taxi Driver" star noted that she waited "many years" to show Kit Foster the film because "he's a little sensitive."

Jodie Foster said that when her two boys were young, they didn't know what she did for a living.

"Occasionally, they'd come to the set and they'd see guys with hammers and tool belts and stuff and I think they thought I was in construction," she said.

However, unlike her oldest son, the "True Detective" star said Kit Foster is not interested in acting.

"My older son is getting more interested in acting now, and I’m glad he discovered it late," Jodie Foster told The Guardian in a 2018 interview. "My younger son is really shy and I can promise you he will never be an actor."