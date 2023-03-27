Jimmy Kimmel’s grown-up son Kevin looks so much like him in new photo

Jimmy Kimmel's son Kevin is looking more and more like his dad.

The talk show host took his 29-year-old son out and they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on March 26. As they posed for a photo together, we couldn't help but notice the family resemblance.

Kimmel, 55, sported a black puffer vest, blue button down top and black jeans, while Kevin wore blue jeans, a black tee and a black button down top.

Kevin certainly inherited many of his father’s features and shares his style in facial hair, and the pair even shared similar posture and slightly amused expressions in the photo.

The father and son duo soaked up all the action together as the Lakers took on the Chicago Bulls. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Kevin is one of Kimmel's four children. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host has two kids with his ex-wife Gina Kimmel, including Kevin and a 31-year-old daughter named Katie.

The proud dad also has two younger children with his wife, writer Molly McNearney: an 8-year-old daughter named Jane and a 5-year-old son named Billy.

In 2017, Kimmel revealed that his youngest child was born with a congenital heart defect called tetralogy of Fallot and underwent open-heart surgery when he was three days old.

In October 2022, the talk show host opened up about Billy's health struggles, which included multiple heart surgeries, while attending the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

The father of four said that he's glad his son can be a normal 5-year-old, despite his health challenges.

“I tried to explain the heart surgery to him because he has a bit of scar down the center of his chest, and he has almost no interest,” he told People.

Last April, Kimmel marked Billy's fifth birthday by sending a shoutout to his doctors.

“Happy 5th birthday to our little nut,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy’s life and to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything. Please support families who need medical care.”

