Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel have kindergartners at the same school — and the two boys recently got into a hilarious disagreement.

“They had a fight, you know,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host quipped during Dunst’s April 5 appearance on the show.

“Oh, I heard in our parent teacher conference,” Dunst replied. “Miss Julie told me about it.”

Kimmel and his wife, writer Molly McNearney, are parents of Jane, 9, and Billy, 6. He's also dad of Katie, 32, and Christopher, 30 from his first marriage. Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons share Ennis, 5, and James, 2. Ennis will turn 6 in May.

“I think Billy was sitting in a chair and Ennis then went to maybe sharpen a pencil or something, came back, saw there was an empty chair, sat in it, and then Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was sitting in his chair,” Dunst, 41, said.

Kimmel, 56, replied that he “heard a similar story,” but said he was told that it was his child who got up to sharpen a pencil.

“And then, yeah, there was a displacement there and then they both cried,” Kimmel noted.

“They both cried,” Dunst added.

What really happened that day at school? Only Miss Julie, Billy and Ennis know the truth. But according to Dunst, it was an isolated incident.

“It was the only drama I heard,” Dunst said. “They’re a very sweet group of boys, they all get along very well in class.”

While chatting with Kimmel, Dunst revealed that she and Plemons refer to their son James as Jimmy when he’s misbehaving. Dunst teased that her youngest is “out of control” and has earned the nickname “baby Chris Farley,” after the late comedian.

“The way he walks around,” she said. “He’s hilarious. He’s just a crazy little dude.”