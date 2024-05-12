Jimmy Fallon jokingly plots revenge for his daughter’s April Fools’ Day prank

Jimmy Fallon is already thinking about ways he can get his daughter back after a recent April Fools' Day prank.

While talking with Willie Geist for the May 12 edition of Sunday Sitdown, Fallon said his 9-year-old daughter, Frances, pranked him April 1 by throwing whipped cream in his face.

The moment started sweet.

"I get home early enough to put the kids to sleep, which is a great night, you know? So I get home. And they go, 'Daddy’s here. Daddy’s here,'" he said. "The world’s the best. Everything’s awesome. I love my life."

But he knew something was up after his daughters asked him to put on a shirt that he wouldn't mind getting "messy."

"She comes across with a paper plate full of whipped cream and slaps me hard across the face," Fallon said. "I mean, a real wallop and whipped cream all over my face, all over the walls. Nothing on the T-shirt, of course."

“I go, ‘That’s terrible what you just did.’ I go, ‘I’m going to get you back,’” he recalled with a laugh. “‘I’m going to take a year of my life, and I’m going to really get you back.’”

At first, he told his daughter, "I'm gonna put snakes in your bed or something."

“She goes, ‘I like snakes,’” he laughed.

But later that night at bedtime, Fallon said she backed down from the challenge.

“She goes, ‘I don’t really like snakes,’ and I looked at her and I go, ‘You think I care?’” he recalled. "I shut the door."

Fallon shares his two daughters, Winnie and Frances, with his wife, Nancy Juvonen.

Read on to learn more about Jimmy Fallon’s kids.

Winnie, 10

On July 23, 2013, Fallon welcomed his first child, daughter Winnie Rose, with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, via a surrogate.

After she was born, he told TODAY anchors that he was enamored with his daughter.

“I can’t stop looking at her,” he said. “When I’m not holding her, I’m looking at photos of her on my phone. She’s the coolest — the best thing to ever happen to me.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnie made an appearance on the at-home edition of "The Tonight Show" when she interrupted her dad on camera to tell him that she lost a tooth.

“I lost a tooth!" she told Fallon and his guests on the show.

Fallon, surprised to discover it had just happened, responded, “Oh, my gosh. Winnie, I’m so happy."

Other than telling her dad about exciting things that happen in her life, Winnie also adores being an older sister to Frances.

“They’re totally pals,” Fallon told People of his daughter in 2018. “There’s some arguments, but it’s baby arguments. They’re automatic best friends because they’re around each other all day long.”

“But Winnie’s still the oldest and now she’s kind of helping Franny,” he added. “She’s talking to her and she’s like, ‘No Franny. You don’t do that.’ It’s interesting the way they help each other out. You can tell they’re bonded forever.”

Frances, 9

On Dec. 3, 2014, Fallon and Juvonen welcomed their second daughter, Frances, via a surrogate.

In 2017, the dad of two celebrated Frances' 3rd birthday when he gave her a sweet shoutout on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to our littlest noodle!” he wrote on the social media platform alongside a photo of Frances rocking a stylish hat and sweater combo.

During the pandemic, Fallon talked about his kids and shared what it's been like to work from home when his kids are around.

“I really bonded with my daughters during that time because I was never normally home that long,” he told People in March 2021. “Usually I’m at work, so I got to really wake up and go to bed with them every single night for months. I think there was a real bond there that we’ll never forget.”