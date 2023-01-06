Jessie J reveals she's pregnant after heartbreaking pregnancy loss

Jessie J is sharing some happy news.

The 34-year-old British singer revealed that she is pregnant on her Instagram on Jan. 6, by sharing a video filled with photos of her pregnancy journey thus far.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this,” she captioned her video, which is set to her song “Sunflower.”

“Please be gentle with me,” she wrote, adding, “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

The singer showing off her baby bump. @jessiej via Instagram

The video begins with a shot of a positive pregnancy test, before it shows photos and videos of Jessie J showing off her baby bump and cradling her growing bump. The clip also includes various sonogram images.

Many friends and followers congratulated the “Bang Bang” singer, with Karrueche writing, “Congratsssssss!!”

Kelly Rowland added, “AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!” while actor Ruby Rose commented, “When you told me — in my heart I’d hearts I felt the most gratitude.. you deserve this beyond belief xxx”

Leona Lewis also wrote, “Aww congratulations mama so so happy for you.”

Jessie J's news comes over a year after she revealed she suffered a miscarriage after attempting to have a baby on her own. In a now-deleted November 2021 post, she wrote how the pregnancy loss happened before a scheduled show in Los Angeles.

“After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” she wrote in part, explaining that she still planned to perform.

She also wrote how having a child is all “I’ve ever wanted and life is short.”

A month later, Jessie J said she regretted taking the stage hours after suffering the miscarriage.

“I reacted in work mode. It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, then I do acknowledging it behind one in real time,” she wrote on her Instagram caption in December 2021.