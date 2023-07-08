Jessica Alba and her 3 kids enjoy a day out at Wimbledon

Jessica Alba just served up one heck of a family post on Instagram.

The “Honey” actor and The Honest Company founder was at Wimbledon and enjoyed the matches with her three children, according to a July 6 Instagram post.

Alba, 42, appeared before a pink backdrop and stood between her two daughters — 11-year-old Haven (on her left) and 15-year-old Honor (on her right) — and a friend. The actor’s 5-year-old son, Hayes, also posed for the photo and stood right in front of her.

The group was all smiles. @jessicaalba / Instagram

Alba shares all three of her children with film producer husband Cash Warren, whom she has been married to for 15 years.

“& our #fam summer vacay has officially begun,” she captioned the post with an emoji of the Union Jack. “Thank you @evianwater for having us! Hayes table tennis game on point! And the sweets bar was a hit with the kiddos!”

“Congrats to all of the amazing players @wimbledon,” she finished the post. “@katiecboulter, it was awesome watching you play!”

Other photos from her time at the tournament were also included in the actor's carousel, including one of British tennis star Katie Boulter celebrating a victory and a video of Alba watching a match with her son.

In the last photo, Alba posed outside of Centre Court at the stadium where the championships take place with her children.

A quick snap while at Wimbledon. @jessicaalba / Instagram

“Your family is so beautiful @jessicaalba,” one user replied.

“You have quite the photogenic fambam sweet Jess” another commented. “Happy summer Alba clan.”

“It is incredible how much your oldest looks like you,” another pointed out, echoing the sentiments of others in the thread.

Fans of the actor have pointed out how she and her daughter Honor look so much alike.

In June, Alba and Honor attended a match at the 2023 French Open, and fans of the actor were quick to point out their resemblance in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Spitting image!” one user replied.

“Looking more like sisters,” another wrote.