Jeremy Renner shares rare photo of his daughter Ava, 10, for Father’s Day

Jeremy Renner celebrated Father's Day by sharing a sweet post featuring a rare photo of his daughter.

On Instagram, Renner posted a photo posing with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava. In the snap, the father-daughter duo sat side-by-side on the edge of a dock with their backs facing the camera as Renner put his arm around her.

“Another day to celebrate next to my number one,” Renner wrote in the caption. “Honoring the importance bestowed on to me as a father, teacher, student, protector, and conspirator. Thank you for this day, this shared journey, and this perfect hug."

The 52-year-old concluded his statement with a sweet nod to his own father, writing, “These are some of things learned, passed down to (me) by my father….. Happy Fathers Day Pop !!”

On his Instagram story, Renner shared another photo sitting next to his daughter on the dock. In the alternative snap, he had one arm around his daughter’s back while he pointed out in the distance with the other.

For a caption, he simply added three red heart emojis to the post.

Jeremy Renner / Instagram

Renner shares Ava with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

Though the “Avengers” star doesn’t often share photos of his daughter, the father-daughter duo made a rare public appearance in May at UCLA’s Spring Sing 2023, where Renner served as a celebrity guest judge at the event.

After Renner was involved in a snowplow accident in January which caused the actor to be “completely crushed” by the machinery and suffer “blunt chest trauma.”

Throughout his recovery process, Renner’s daughter often helped cheer up the actor. In April, Renner gave fans insight into his daughter’s mood-boosting tactics on his Instagram story, sharing several photos of sticky notes she leaves for him around the house.

One note affixed to a mirror read “Hello beautiful” alongside a smiley face, with another stuck to his treadmill that read, “Just keep running, just keep running.”

He also credited Ava for helping him heal after his accident in a touching post to mark her 10th birthday in March. On his Instagram story alongside a sweet message, Renner shared a photo of the the duo with his daughter’s face blocked by a Purple Heart sticker.

“So very proud of you in every way,” he wrote in part. “Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast. I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you.”