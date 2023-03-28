Jeremy Renner says daughter's hugs and love have healed him 'incredibly fast' in birthday tribute

Jeremy Renner penned a sweet tribute for his daughter, Ava, on her 10th birthday and thanked the pre-teen for helping him heal after his snowplow accident.

On March 28, the “Hawkeye” star uploaded a cute picture of the father-daughter duo embracing to his Instagram story and wished Ava a happy birthday in the caption.

“Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!!” he cheered. “So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast.”

The proud dad continued, “I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours.”

Jeremy Renner wishes 10-year-old daughter Ava a happy birthday on his Instagram story on March 28. @jeremyrenner via Instagram

He signed the adorable message, “I love you, Daddy.”

Renner also added a “Happy Birthday!” sticker to the post and used a heart emoji to hide his daughter’s face.

The 52-year-old shares Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, whom he was married to from 2014 to 2015.

Renner rarely posts photos of his daughter on Instagram. The Marvel star usually uploads a throwback picture or covers her face.

Although he keeps some parts of his personal life off social media, he does take time to gush about his caring family.

Earlier this month, “The Hurt Locker” actor shared a handwritten note from his nephew that he received after he was injured in January.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (which is 1 of the Avengers),” his nephew said. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Below his nephew’s message, Renner said, “Love my little man” and included two praying-hand emoji and a red heart.

“Bless you Auggie,” he wrote.

It seems the support from Renner’s daughter and nephew helped speed up his recovery.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” actor revealed on his Instagram story on March 26 that he is back on his feet after breaking more than 30 bones in the incident involving the Pistenbully snowplow.

Renner uploaded a clip of him walking on a treadmill. “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” he said in the caption.

He shared the same video on Twitter and added that he now has “to find OTHER things to occupy my time.”

In January, Renner suffered major injuries after he attempted to tow his nephew’ truck from a private road near his Reno, Nevada, residence using the snowplow, which can weigh at least seven tons.

When the heavy machinery started to slide down a hill, he tried to stop it and was run over, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a report.

“Renner suffered injuries to his torso, extremities, face and head,” the report said.

Since the accident, he has been keeping fans updated about his progress and his physical therapy sessions. The video of him on the treadmill is the first time fans have seen the action star up and mobile in nearly three months.