Jeremy Renner went on the cutest "date" with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava.

On May 19, Ava stepped out with her father to help him judge UCLA’s Spring Sing 2023, an annual variety show competition at the school.

Ava wore a beautiful silver necklace and a blue dress while her dad wore a black jacket and grey turtleneck.

“I’m on a date right now with my daughter,” the “Avengers” star said at the event in video footage shared by the UCLA Alumni Association. “This is awesome. I couldn’t be happier to sit and watch these (performances). It takes a lot of courage to get up on the stage and do this, and I commend everyone that’s come out here and done this.”

The father-daughter duo also posed for a picture at the event for the BASE Chicago, a community organization that Renner worked with in an episode of his Disney+ show, "Rennervations."

Ava walked onto the stage with her dad at the event as the celebrity guest judges were introduced. Renner used a cane at the event, and at one point, raised it in the air as the audience applauded.

Renner shares Ava with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco. He rarely shares photos of Ava on social media, and instead, shares throwback pics or conceals her face.

Jeremy Renner and his daughter, Ava at 2023 Spring Sing. @uclaalumni / Instagram

Renner's appearance at Spring Sing comes a few months after he was hurt in a snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada, on New Years Day, breaking more than 30 bones in his body.

To mark Ava's 10th birthday, Renner recently thanked his daughter on Instagram for helping him during his recovery.

“Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!!” he said on Instagram in March. “So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast.”

“I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you," Renner continued. "I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy.”

Ava was also by her dad's side last month for the premiere of “Rennervations," which marked his first red carpet appearance since the accident.

Jeremy Renner and Ava at the premiere of "Rennervations" last month. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

In April, Renner shared two sweet notes that his little girl left for him around the house amid his continued recovery.

In one of the notes, she wrote, "Hi, beautiful," with a happy face and heart on it. Then, on one of the pieces of equipment, there was a post-it note that said, "Just keep running. Just keep running!”

“My daughter inspires me. What inspires you?" Renner said when he shared the notes on Instagram. "She leaves me post-it notes all over to keep me going!!”