'Little People, Big World' stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcome baby No. 4

"Little People, Big World" alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are now the proud parents of four young children.

Their newest arrival, a baby girl, was born "early in the morning on May 23," Audrey announced in her Instagram story. "It was my dream birth and we've been soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of 6. I can't wait to tell you everything. But for now ... THESE ARE THE DAYS."

Jeremy Roloff is the son of Matt and Amy Roloff, who anchored the TLC series that premiered in 2006. He married Audrey in 2014.

@audreyroloff via Instagram

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff first announced the pregnancy in an adorable video that they posted in Nov. 2023.

In the video, Audrey Roloff turns to her husband and whispers something in his ear. Jeremy Roloff then seemingly shares the secret by whispering in their 6-year-old daughter Ember’s ear, who then turns to her 3-year-old brother Bode and tells him what her dad told her. It then shows Bode telling 2-year-old Radley the news.

Little Radley then throws his arms up in the air and repeats, “Big brother,” as the family rejoices in their happy news.

"We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram video.

The couple shared a gender reveal video in Jan. 2024.

Standing in the drizzling rain, the parents saw pink smoke from their gender reveal cannons and immediately began to celebrate. Their three kids seemed hilariously nonplussed.

"I'm so pumped to do the girl thing again and for Ember to have the sister she prayed so hard for," Audrey wrote at the time.

The proud mom has had three unmedicated births with her older children, and this was her first home birth.

What is the new baby's name? Only time will tell. Audrey has noted that she and her husband like to "meet" their babies before choosing what to call them.