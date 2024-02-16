Who is Jennifer Lopez’s mom? What to know about Guadalupe Rodriguez

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood legend and mom of two, is very family-oriented, and that includes her admiration for her parents, David Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez.

The 54-year-old singer has long praised her mom publicly, and Rodriguez has even made a memorable appearance on TODAY. Learn more about the superstar's mother below.

Lopez has had some memorable moments with her mom in the public eye. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen

J. Lo's mom is the 'definition of youthful and timeless'

As J. Lo — who has two sisters, Leslie and Lynda — rose to fame, she thanked her mom for raising her.

“She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it,” J. Lo said in 2019 in an Instagram post that celebrated her mom’s 74th birthday.

J. Lo attributes her dancing skills to her mom

In the same Instagram post, J. Lo wrote that her mom was the one who inspired the singer’s love for dancing.

“People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol ... well now you know ... Guadalupe ... my mommy,” Lopez wrote in the caption of the post that featured a video (which has since been deleted) of her and her mom dancing together.

She signed the end of the caption with the hashtag #thelupinator.

Rodriguez said she ‘prayed’ for nearly 20 years that Lopez and Ben Affleck would get back together

In May 2023, J. Lo and her mom made an appearance on TODAY, and spoke about her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck.

“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” Rodriguez told J. Lo on camera, laughing, while J. Lo smiled and responded, “OK.”

Lopez has been joined by her mom at TODAY on multiple occasions, including in 2018. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Affleck and Lopez married in 2022, nearly 20 years after the couple’s first engagement in 2003.

During that same appearance on TODAY, Lopez elaborated that, in addition to her rekindled happiness with Affleck, her twins, Max and Emme, “love” and “appreciate” him the way that she does, which is meaningful to her.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them. He has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us and he’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him. They love him. They appreciate him and so do I,” she said.

J. Lo told "Entertainment Tonight" in May 2023 that she was surprised to hear that her mom always loved Affleck and Lopez together, and secretly always wanted them to rekindle things.

“It’s so funny, she never said that to me,” J. Lo said. “We never spoke about it.”

Lopez and her mom at a surprise birthday party for the singer-actor in 2009. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

J. Lo's mom instilled in her kids they 'could do anything'

In May 2021, Lopez featured her mom and her daughter in a campaign for JLo Beauty that was centered around Mother’s Day. She touched on the significance of motherhood in her life in the caption of an Instagram post.

“It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me,” she started the caption.

The post featured a video of Lopez, Rodriguez and Emme embracing and sharing special family moments.

“Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it!” she finished.