J. Lo says husband Ben Affleck is 'a wonderful' father figure to her kids

Jennifer Lopez has a big blended family and the superstar says her children simply adore their stepfather, Ben Affleck.

During an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb on May 3, the actor gushed about the sweet relationship her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, have with her husband of almost nine months.

“They love Ben,” she said. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them as well 'cause he has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us.”

In addition to Lopez's twins, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: a 17-year-old daughter named Violet, a 14-year-old daughter named Seraphina and an 11-year-old son named Samuel.

While talking about her blended family, Lopez applauded Affleck for the way he interacts with her children.

"He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what (being a stepfather) is and what that means and they love him," she said.

The 53-year-old then said her children have definitely noticed all the effort he has put into building a strong bond with them.

"They appreciate him and so do I," she said.

Lopez also revealed that her children are coming into their personalities more these days.

"They're becoming adults. They are challenging everything in life, they're looking at everything. And these kids have so much information, so much more than we had. So they’re thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old," she said.

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged two decades ago and reunited a few years ago. Her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was sitting nearby during her interview and chimed in on their fairy-tale love story.

"I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years," Rodríguez said.

Lopez politely nodded her head and jokingly rolled her eyes in response. Hoda said, "As Jennifer said, let's keep going over here."