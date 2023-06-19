Jennifer Lopez had a lot of love to share for Ben Affleck this Father’s Day. J. Lo posted a series of photos and a video to honor Affleck on Instagram on June 18.

“Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa,” she wrote.

“And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

The post features a shirtless photo of Affleck, as well as two selfies of him with Lopez. In addition, Lopez posted a video of her speaking about Affleck as a father in an interview she gave.

“He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is, honestly, the best dad I have ever seen,” she said. “He’s so involved. You know, he teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes.

“He’s just so in tune. He’s such a brilliant guy, anyway. He’s so learned in so many things and you could just tell when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children and he applies it and he’s present. That’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day and that’s who he is.”

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are the parents of daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11. Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony are the parents of twins Max and Emme, 15. Lopez and Affleck, of course, dated in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement, only to reunite and marry in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the premiere of "The Flash" on June 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Lopez has praised Affleck's ability to connect with her own kids.

“They love Ben,” she told TODAY last month. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them as well ‘cause he has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us.”

Lopez’s Father's Day Instagram post divided fans, many of whom questioned why there were no photos of Affleck with his children or why she didn’t pay tribute to Anthony.

“Where are pics of him with the kids? I love her but this post is strange to me,” one person commented.

“And yet not one picture with his children,” someone else remarked.

“Mark Anthony made you mom and it’s the father of your children. So why you don’t give the man credit for that too?” someone else wrote.

“WhAt about a post for your kids actual dad rather than your husband!” another person commented.

Still, some people had Lopez’s back and called out the trolls who had put her post on blast.

“Everyone needs to shut up on this thread,” one person wrote. “She’s posting about her husband and how he’s a great father. She doesn’t need to show the kids. Ya’ll posting your kids WAY too much.”

“Show them what you working with Mama!!! Damn you people are soooo judgemental! Did she compare him to Marc NO!!! Did she say Marc wasn’t a good dad no! She’s just grateful that her HUSBAND is a good dad all around to his and hers!” another person commented.

“This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check!” someone else wrote. “Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change? Happy for you JLo. Grateful for good fathers.”