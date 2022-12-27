Jennifer Lopez opens up about Christmas with Ben Affleck and their 'blended families'

Jennifer Lopez's Christmas this year was the more the merrier and she loved it.

In her newsletter, "On The JLO," released Dec. 26, she shared that she revived pre-pandemic traditions to celebrate Christmas — the first she and husband, Ben Affleck spent together as a married couple and both of their kids joined.

"For the past 8 years, we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols," the 53-year-old singer explained. "During the pandemic, that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever. The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"

Lopez gave newsletter subscribers a glimpse of how she celebrated the holidays. onthejlo.com

Lopez said celebrating the holidays as a blended family “doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!”

Members of this blended family include, Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck's kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Part of the logistical chaos is that Lopez just wrapped filming a new movie and is gearing up to release her new album, "This Is Me... Now," next year.

"I’ve been hunkering down at home (and loving it) since I wrapped my last movie," she said. "I like to create a theme for every holiday."

Lopez poses in an adorable dress next to her hummingbird themed Christmas tree. Hummingbirds were a theme for her 2022 holiday party. onthejlo.com

Lopez said she picked hummingbirds as this year's Christmas theme, and as the title of one of her new songs, because "hummingbirds are messengers of love."

"They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK. So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme."

Hummingbirds were even part of the dress she wore to her holiday party. onthejlo.com

The theme was reflected in her Christmas tree decorations and in the dress she wore to her holiday party.

"I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK," she said.