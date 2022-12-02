Jennifer Garner and her daughter are twinning at White House state dinner

Jennifer Garner is hopefully getting some "cool mom" points from her eldest daughter Violet, after bringing the teen to a White House state dinner on Dec. 1.

Garner and the 17-year-old were captured in a sweet moment as they entered the party, held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, who attended with his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner at the White House on Dec. 1, 2022, in Washington. Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Garner and her daughter, who also happened to turn 17 on Dec. 1, were twinning at the event.

Garner wore a classic black Ralph Lauren gown while her daughter opted for a shiny black dress.

Garner and her daughter Violet both wore sparkly black dresses for the occasion. Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Garner wasn't the only celebrity who brought family.

"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus also brought her son, 25-year-old Charlie Hall, whom she shares with her husband of 35 years, fellow comedian Brad Hall.

Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive at the state dinner on Dec. 1 in Washington. Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Louis-Dreyfus didn't speak to the press, other than to tell the Associated Press she had attended a state dinner before and it was "very exciting."

Singer and Grammy-winner Jon Batiste was also joined by his family to attend and speak with the press.

Batiste and his family as they walked into the party. Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Batiste also provided the after-dinner entertainment.

Comedian and TV host Stephen Colbert attended with his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert.

Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert at the White House. Nathan Howard / Getty Images

"West Side Story" and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were also in attendance, as well as shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Nathan Howard / Getty Images

The state dinner at the White House was the first of President Joe Biden’s administration.

The United States only holds state dinners for its closest allies, like France. It is considered a high diplomatic honor. The most recent — prior to Dec. 1 — was held by the Trump administration in honor of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Trump administration also welcomed Macron with a state dinner on April 24, 2018.

This year's event was held outside on the South Lawn in a heated party tent, the AP reported, on rented tableware because place settings from the White House china collection are not allowed to be removed from the executive mansion.

Guests were served a red-white-and-blue themed dinner including butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and American cheeses, the AP reported, with orange chiffon cake with roasted pears for dessert.

The toasts featured American sparkling wine.

Some conservation groups criticized the White House for serving Maine lobster, citing concerns about how the fishing gear used to trap the crustaceans can trap rare North Atlantic right whales. Grocery chain Whole Foods elected last week to stop purchasing Maine lobsters amid those concerns.

The evening before the formal dinner party on Dec. 1, the Macrons and Bidens went out to eat together at Italian seafood restaurant Fiola Mare in the famed Georgetown neighborhood.

"Welcoming some friends to town," the @Potus Instagram account shared of the meal.

The most recent formal celebration held at the White House was the wedding of Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, to Peter Neal on Nov. 19.