Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s son Samuel makes rare public appearance

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Affleck were pictured in a rarely-captured, sweet moment at an NBA game this past weekend.

Sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors matchup on Sunday, March 5, Garner and Samuel were pictured smiling and laughing while enjoying the game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The youngest son of Garner and Ben Affleck was sporting a Golden State T-shirt underneath a bright blue sweatshirt, which he later appeared to tie around his waist.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The two were seen on the edge of their seats in several photos, as well as pointing up at the Jumbotron and taking shots on Garner's phone.

The “13 Going on 30” actor joined her 11-year-old son in repping the Golden State blue, wearing a sweater, necklace and black jeans, although she was also pictured hugging Lakers icon LeBron James at halftime.

The mother-son duo. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

This isn't Samuel's first time enjoying the LA arena with his parents, though.

In December 2022, he attended a Lakers matchup against the Boston Celtics with his dad, Ben Affleck. Samuel again got to sit courtside and share matching popcorn with his old man.

Aside from Samuel, Garner and Affleck also share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13. The two filed for divorce in April 2017 after a decade of marriage.

In the summer of 2022, Affleck wed Jennifer Lopez, who has 14-year-old twins from her previous marriage with singer Marc Anthony.

In a previous interview with Vogue Magazine, Lopez called Garner "an amazing co-parent," noting that that she and Affleck "work really well together."