Jennifer Coolidge comments on why she never had kids

In perhaps one of the most relatable Jennifer Coolidge admissions to date, the actor says she doesn’t totally feel like a full-fledged adult.

In a new profile for British GQ, the actor spoke about the early days of her career, stepping into the shoes of her beloved “White Lotus” character Tanya as well as future projects, including a potential role in the upcoming “Legally Blonde 3."

Prior to her “White Lotus” success, Coolidge had been cracking up audiences for decades as tertiary characters in movies like “American Pie” and “Best in Show.” Now, with the wind currently at her career’s back, Coolidge explained to the magazine that she’s been spending more time in Los Angeles, as opposed to New Orleans, where she owns a home.

“I’m bored here,” she said of her current setup in L.A., adding that she might appreciate the sprawling city more if she “had kids or something.”

At 61 years old, Coolidge said that her friends have suggested she adopt children, but the "Cinderella Story” actor said she could see herself more as a stepmother.

“I’m very, very immature,” she elaborated. “I think that has kept me from having children because I’m sort of a child. Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up.”

Coolidge also explained that she has a particular interest in men who tend to veer on the side of broody.

“I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?” she added. “Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”

In the interview, she also opened up about her relationship with Eddie Kaye Thomas, her "American Pie" co-star. The duo lived together for a few years, she said, but she "wasn't the love of his life."

“He had girlfriends," she said. "My bedroom was across the hallway from his."

Coolidge also confirmed to British GQ that she is currently "single" and said part of the appeal of taking on new acting projects is to meet people.

“My way of talking myself into a different job is like, well, it could be romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends," she said. "Cool things could come out of it."