A thoughtful letter from summer camp from Jenna Bush Hager's older daughter to her younger daughter had Jenna and her husband, Henry, in tears.

Jenna shared on TODAY's fourth hour on July 21 how her daughter Mila, 10, was looking out for her little sister, Poppy, 7, when it comes to Poppy going to summer camp next year.

"Mila writes me these letters from camp that have every detail, and other people are like, 'All I heard was, "It’s fun,"'" Jenna said. "I’m hearing every single thing.

"And then she wrote Poppy this letter, which made Henry and I weep, which was like, ‘You’re going to feel homesick. But the difference is, I got you. I got you, I’m there for you. I’ll be there for you next year, and you can come into my cabin, and I’ve got you."

Mila's heartwarming letter has been part of a fun family summer for Jenna, who shared cute photos earlier this month of their July Fourth vacation.

Jenna's daughter Mila (left) wrote a sweet letter to her sister Poppy that had Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, in tears this summer. @jennbhager via Instagram

Jenna feels it's moments like Mila's letter that show how important it can be to listen to children, even if it's rambling stories that might go on too long.

She said that when Mila was young, she was given the advice to "listen to all the stuff."

"And sometimes you don’t want to, because they’re endless (stories)," Jenna continued.

"I have done a lot wrong, but I do feel like I listen to all the things," she added.

Hoda Kotb also pointed out how a simple phrase when talking to children can help them work on their problem-solving skills.

"I try to remember when my kids are talking about something, they say what you should say to your child, is what you should say to grown-ups too, is, 'Tell me more,'" Hoda said.

She described a study in which two people were put in a room and one has a dilemma that needs to be solved. The other person is limited to certain phrases encouraging the person with the problem to tease it out themselves.

"At the end they always resolved the problem. Why? Because the person was given space to talk about their thing without someone going, ‘Why don’t you ...' because sometimes if given the right (space), you can sort it out, you can totally solve it." Hoda said.

"By brainstorming, but not by having somebody fix (it)," Jenna said.

"All you have to say is ‘Tell me more,'" Hoda said. "That’s all."