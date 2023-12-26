Jason Sudeikis was joined by two very special guests during his Christmas Day interview.

Sudeikis’ children, 9-year-old son Otis and 7-year-old daughter Daisy, hilariously crashed his appearance on the “Bird & Taurasi Show” Dec. 25. The actor was a guest on the basketball show, hosted by WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, to chat about the Christmas Day matchup between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

When the “Ted Lasso” star, who was dressed as a Christmas elf and wore a Santa hat, was introduced during the third quarter to discuss the game, Otis and Daisy appeared beside him.

Otis and Daisy repeatedly waved in the background until the basketball players noticed them. “That’s Daisy. That’s Otis,” Sudeikis said as he pointed to his two children.

“These are the elf’s elves,” he added.

“You want to say ‘hi,’?” he asked. Otis replied by adorably shaking his head “no.”

However, the siblings did have some game predictions to share. While Daisy said she wasn’t sure how the game would end, Otis correctly guessed that the Knicks would outlast the Bucks. He was right — the home team won 129-122.

“We’re going Knicks, too,” Sudeikis said, referring to him and his daughter. “New York kids. You know, we’re here. We’re down the road from Barclays (Center), so we saw the Knicks beat the Nets, unfortunately, the other night. But, you know, they’ll keep it cooking.”

Bird asked if the comedian was raising Knicks or Brooklyn Nets fans. He confirmed that he’s encouraging Daisy and Otis to be Nets, New York Liberty and Kansas Jayhawks fans.

“I apologize. I feel like it’s offensive. All three land on you guys differently than they do on my children. But, yeah, we’re doing that,” he continued, laughing.

“I mean, you know, Barclays—it’s our local…what are you doing?” he asked as Daisy put her face close to the camera and turned her head to the side. Otis laughed as his sister pulled a funny face.

The broadcast then cut to a clip of Sudeikis’ highlights from the 2016 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He also played on the celebrity team in 2011. When the video ended, Daisy and Otis disappeared. But, they returned after Sudeikis shared a story from his recent trip to the Barclays Center with Otis.

Otis came up behind his dad and gave him a hug. Then, Daisy reappeared with a stuffed animal in hand. The proud dad playfully told his children to leave as they leaned on him.

Daisy told Bird that the stuffed dog, which she named “Gray Guy,” was one of her toys for Christmas. Otis received a PlayStation 5.

The siblings made a few more silly faces before their dad ushered them out of the room. “I wish I could blame this on Christmas,” he joked.

Sudeikis shares his two children with former fiancée Olivia Wilde. Daisy and Otis have made a couple rare public appearances with their parents throughout the year.

In June, Wilde uploaded a photo to Instagram of her kids joining her on the picket lines to support the Hollywood writers strike.

“Core memories include learning about corporate greed even when you wanna love Netflix,” she captioned a black-and-white snap of Daisy and Otis sitting beside her as they held signs supporting the Writers Guild of America.

Earlier this year, Otis and Sudeikis attended a Knicks game together. They posed for pictures at the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets in March. The duo sat courtside at Madison Square Garden and Otis donned a Knicks hat.

Before the game, Knicks players Miles McBride, Josh Hart and RJ Barrett snapped photos with Sudeikis and his son. “Ted Lasso” actors Kola Bokinni and Toheeb Jimoh and co-creator Brendan Hunt were also in the pictures.

The team later shared a funny video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Sudeikis showing off his skills as he splashed a three-point shot on the court.

He celebrated the impressive basket with Otis, Bokinni and Jimoh.