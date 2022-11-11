Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him.

The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.

When speaking to E! News at the event, Momoa was asked what he is most thankful for in honor of the family-friendly adventure flick premiering days before Thanksgiving.

“My family, my children,” he replied before gesturing for his daughter to join him in the interview.

He continued, “My daughter, my love. And my son who’s a wild animal. He’s around here somewhere.”

He turned to look for his 13-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, who also attended the premiere but was off camera.

The “Aquaman” star was then asked to share some of his favorite holiday traditions. He said his family enjoys watching movies, eating and rock climbing together.

“We always go on adventures so we go on road trips and stuff like that,” he said. “First we do the holidays and then I get the babies and we go wild. We get to go camping around the world.”

In the fantasy film, Momoa plays an outlaw named Flip who helps a young girl, portrayed by rising star Marlow Barkley, travel through a dreamworld to see her late father (Kyle Chandler).

The interviewer wondered if Lola was on set when her dad filmed his scenes for “Slumberland.”

Lola replied, “Yes! We were there for most of the time. It was incredible.”

Momoa encouraged his daughter to share a story about how one of her ideas made it into the film.

She explained, “Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don’t Start Now’ by Dua Lipa and then my dad loved the dance so he put it in the movie.”

He chimed in and added that his young co-star Barkley dances and she was also a fan of the routine.

“We put it in like a little dream sequence,” he revealed. Fans might be able to see the behind-the-scenes footage of Lola practicing the moves on set soon. Momoa teased that he plans to upload a clip of Lola teaching the choreography.

Fans can watch the dance sequence on the big screen when “Slumberland” hits select theaters on Nov. 11. The movie will also be released on Netflix on Nov. 18.

Before the interview ended, Lola added that Momoa had a great time shooting the film because the eccentric character “was so much like him.”

Her father responded, “No one knows that except for my babies.”

The action hero shares his two children with estranged wife Lisa Bonet. Earlier this year, the pair announced on Instagram that they were separating after four years of marriage and 16 total years together. The post has since been deleted from social media.

In March, Momoa opened up about maintaining a familial bond when he supported Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, at the premiere of her movie “The Batman.”

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We’re very excited to just be here. ... It’s still family, you know?”