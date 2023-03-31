NFL’s Jason Kelce snoozes and eats through his wife’s labor in relatable video

Looks like NFL star Jason Kelce will not be earning the title of MVP in the delivery room.

Kylie Kelce hilariously trolled her husband in a TikTok posted on March 30.

In the clip, she points to three ways he was a "tremendous support" while she was in labor with the couple's third child — and she does not mean that literally.

"My husband crushes the role of labor support person," she wrote in the caption.

She starts off the video with a clip of her husband catching some very loud z's on a cot. Panning the camera, she shows a personal fan directly positioned at his face during his slumber.

"(He) brought his own fan," she wrote on the video. "Better than the air mattress he was thinking about bringing."

Next, she shares him meticulously unwrapping a sandwich and taking a comically large bite.

"(He) made sure he didn't miss a meal," she wrote. "Even though I wasn't allowed to eat anything."

Jason and Kylie Kelce share three daughters together. @kykelce via Instagram

And after fulfilling his hunger, he takes a noisy nap on the chair again.

"(He) stayed well rested," she quips. "While I was kept awake by contractions... and his snores."

Toward the end, she reveals what we've all been waiting for: the pair's third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce.

"Couldn't have done it without him!" she jokes.

But at the very end, she shares a clip of her husband admiring their daughter, looking a bit tired and weary from the day's activities, but flashing a very proud grin.

"His smile😂," she wrote.

TikTok users have been taking to the comments section to poke fun at their own husbands, who have been less than helpful in the delivery room.

"He's like every other dad out there lol," one user wrote.

"Celebrities — their husbands are just like ours!" another user remarked.

The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed Bennett to their all-girls crew on Feb. 23. The pair shares Wyatt Elizabeth, 3, and Elliotte Ray, 2.

“Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the pair posted to Instagram, sharing that she was born at 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 21 inches long.

She was born less than two weeks after Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, lost the Super Bowl to his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Since she was 38 weeks pregnant at the time, the expectant mother brought her OB-GYN to the game just in case.

In an interview with People, she said, “We don’t have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we’re out there that we’ll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I’ve ever heard of in life.”

