Which Dawson’s Creek co-star sends James Van Der Beek cookies every year on his birthday?

James Van Der Beek's birthday celebration is made a little sweeter every year because of a special delivery from a former "Dawson's Creek" costar.

He discussed the gift in an Instagram post on March 9.

"It's my birthday and I just got a package — a FedEx that arrived today," he explained.

"Every year on my birthday she bakes me cookies and FedExes them to me so that I get them on my birthday."

Of all the boys who've ever been on television, I for sure had the best TV mom. James Van Der Beek

Who sent this much-appreciated care package?

Van Der Beek said that the cookies are from "Mary-Margaret Humes, who played my mom on 'Dawson's Creek.'" Later on, he said, "Of all the boys who've ever been on television, I for sure had the best TV mom. Mary-Margaret, thank you so much. I love you."

Even though the show ended over 20 years ago, their bond remains strong.

In this 1998 photo, Van Der Beek poses with his "Dawson's Creek" parents: John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret Humes. Everett Collection

He continued expressing his gratitude in the post caption: "Every year since my mother passed, my TV mom has baked me cookies on my birthday. It doesn’t matter that I’m now older than she was when we first worked together, or that I’ve moved to Texas. She bakes them, and finds me, and does it from the bottom of her heart — and it always warms mine.

"Here’s to all the kind, wonderful, loving women on #internationalwomensday who — mothers or not — show the kind of love that lights up the lives of those around them."

James Van Der Beek's mother, Melinda Weber, died in July of 2020.

Van Der Beek tagged Humes, who had already posted a photo with Van Der Beek from their "Dawson's Creek" days. Her caption read: "Happy Birthday Kiddo … You MAY want to check for a package on your doorstep. All my love, Mama MM ❤️"

Last year on his birthday, Van Der Beek posted a photo with his six children — Olivia, 13, Joshua, 11, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 7, Gwendolyn, 5, and Jeremiah, 2 — along with a very cerebral caption about his “46 trips around the sun.” His conclusion was that “Middle-age rocks.”

It seems like middle-age is pretty sweet, too.