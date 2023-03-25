Ireland Baldwin is enjoying her pregnancy.

On March 23, Baldwin, 27, posted a fun video of herself dancing at home in a sports bra and sweatpants.

While standing in the middle of the room, she threw her hands in the air and started moving her hips. She also rubbed her baby bump a few times.

Baldwin jokingly captioned the post, "Ob- how are you preparing for birth? me -."

In the comments, Baldwin's mom, Kim Basinger wrote, "I love you … crazy WILD THANG!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The model's cousin Alaia Baldwin Aronow, from her father Alec Baldwin's side of the family, added, "I’ll be there soon to massage your perineum 💆🏻‍♀️."

In December, Baldwin announced that she was expecting her first child with musician boyfriend André Allen Anjos, whose stage name is RAC, when she posted a photo of her sonogram projected on an ultrasound machine on Instagram.

Baldwin captioned it, “Happy New Year ❤️."

It late January, Baldwin revealed what she was going to name her daughter. While appearing on the “Girlboss Radio” podcast, she said that she wanted to choose a name that was a little traditional.

“We’re naming her Holland,” Baldwin shared. “I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent. And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”

As for her transition into motherhood, Baldwin said that she's absolutely ready to take care of another human being.

“It’s cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and as badass as possible," she said.

Baldwin later held her baby shower in early March. In pictures that she shared on Instagram, Baldwin could be seen wearing a pink wig while having a blast with RAC and their friends at the strip club.

“My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower, as you can see,” she wrote, sarcastically captioning one of the posts. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty."