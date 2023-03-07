Ireland Baldwin had an unexpected theme for her baby shower

Forget "Magic Mike," Ireland Baldwin’s recent baby shower blowout is giving major Magic Mom.

On March 7, the model and actor shared photos of her big celebration on Instagram while simultaneously revealing a baby shower theme to end all traditional baby shower themes.

“My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower, as you can see,” she captioned her post on Instagram in part. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty.”

Photos from Baldwin’s night out showed her dressed in a pink wig, similarly to Natalie Portman’s exotic dancing character in the 2004 film “Closer.” Others featured Baldwin smiling beside her partner, musician André Allen Anjos — known professionally as RAC — and surrounded by friends and her mother, actor Kim Basinger.

The “A Dark Foe” actor went on to thank the club that hosted her big bash, the famous Jumbo’s Clown Room located in Hollywood, for “making (her) dreams come true.”

In a follow-up post, Baldwin shared more images of what she described in the caption as her “baby’s first strip club extravaganza.” The post showed even more photos of Baldwin enjoying herself while surrounded by the club’s dancers and her mother. Personalized napkins featuring her baby’s sonogram added to the decorations of the evening as well.

Baldwin first announced the news of her pregnancy on Dec. 31 with a sonogram posted to her Instagram page.

“Happy New Year,” she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

One month later, Baldwin revealed that she and Anjos and settled on a name for their baby girl, Holland.

“We’re naming her Holland,” she explained at the time. “I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent.”

Baldwin also added that she was inspired by the name of “Legally Blonde” actor Holland Taylor.

“I’ve always loved that name since I was young,” she explained. “I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”

In the weeks after, Baldwin kept fans up on her progress, noting that pregnancy was “hard.”

“Relationships are hard. Breakups are very hard. Losing a job. Losing a loved one. Getting sick. All of that is extremely difficult. But I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body,” she wrote in a vulnerable Instagram post shared on Jan. 18.

Speaking about the mercurial nature of pregnancy, Baldwin touched on the expectation that she ought to be “glowing” and “in a constant state of bliss.”

“It’s unrealistic sometimes,” she noted. “I’m a goblin. A bridge troll. A curmudgeon.”

Still, she also shared that her pregnancy hasn’t been all bad.

“All of this is still worth it, but it’s ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be,” she wrote before reminding her readers that they “are not alone.”