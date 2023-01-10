Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expanding their family.

The couple announced that they are expecting their second child by sharing a photo of "The Twilight" star holding their 5-year-old daughter and cradling her baby bump.

"All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!" the "Vampire Diaries" star wrote on Jan. 9 on his Instagram. "Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

He added that when he was taking the photo, “I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

Somerhalder, 44, also asked for their followers to “sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

Reed, 34, also shared the same image on her Instagram, adding, “2023 celebrating life. Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

Adding, “As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)”

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder at the ESCADA SS19 show at the Park Avenue Armory on Sept. 9, 2018 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ESCADA

Somerhalder and Reed got married in 2015. In May 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, welcoming their daughter Bodhi months later.

At the time of the pregnancy announcement, Reed shared a photo of her husband kissing her baby bump, while she captioned the post with a letter to their future baby.

“Hi Little One,” she began. “I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you... Love, Your parents.”

While the pair rarely talk out or show their child on their social media, in December 2019 the “V Wars” star told TODAY that his then 2-year-old daughter was obsessed with “Zootopia” and loved to watch “Finding Nemo” on repeat.

Somerhalder, however, has no shortage of love for his wife and regularly posts messages of gratitude. While he's previously credited Reed for getting him out of millions in debt, he also thanks her for being a supportive wife.

“I have to take a moment to thank this human being right here next to me for being the wind beneath my wings giving me the lift to build @brothersbondbourbon at breakneck speed,” he wrote in part of a Dec. 13, 2022 post. “Nik, you have worked tirelessly to hold the fort down while I’m gone and I don’t know how I can ever thank you enough.”

The same day they shared their second pregnancy announcement, the actor also posted photos from an event they recently attended, adding, “Nik, The energy you bring is so powerful. Like no other. Thank you for being so supportive of our beautiful liquid gold. Wowwwwww.”