Hoda Kotb smiles from ear to ear with her daughters in holiday pics: ‘Happy 4th’

Hoda Kotb’s Fourth of July celebration was filled with laughter and sunshine as she enjoyed the holiday with her family.

The TODAY co-anchor, 58, shared a glimpse into how she spent her Independence Day with a few family photos on Instagram.

Hoda uploaded a carousel of pictures with her mom, Sameha Kotb, sister, Hala Kotb, and two daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4.

In the first snap, Hoda grinned from ear to ear as she posed beside the four of them.

Each member of the Kotb family followed the day’s red white and blue theme with their outfits, but Haley and Hope went the extra mile by wearing matching heart-shaped American flag shirts.

Hoda’s daughters were also riding bikes in the photo.

In a second snap, Hoda, her sister and her mom decided to switch up their holiday attire. They donned identical t-shirts with red, white and blue popsicles.

The family’s Fourth of July festivities continued indoors. They snapped another group photo together that showed Haley snuggling up next to her grandmother while wearing her signature pink glasses.

Hoda Kotb enjoyed her 2023 Fourth of July with her mom, Sameha Kotb, sister, Hala Kotb, and two daughters, Haley and Hope. @hodakotb via Instagram

Hope sat on her mom’s lap in the adorable picture.

It seems the family ended the day watching the sunset. Hoda’s final photo captured the sun setting over the water.

“Happy 4th,” she captioned the slideshow and included multiple red hearts and American flag emoji.

Fans in the comments complimented the tight-knit family.

“Happy 4th to a blessed family, and a beautiful one too,” one person said.

Another wrote, “Could you exude anymore happiness and love, the cutest family.”

Hoda frequently gushes about her life as a mom. She co-parents her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

She uploaded a picture of Schiffman bonding with Haley and Hope on June 18 for her Father’s Day tribute to him.

In the photo, he sweetly hugged both girls.

“Happy father’s day to a great dad!!” Hoda wrote in the caption.

She recapped their Father’s Day weekend together on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“It was good,” the proud mom told Jenna Bush Hager on June 20. “Joel came and hung with the girls. It was really fun. It was just, like, a beautiful, beautiful day.”