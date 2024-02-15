Hilary Swank finally reveals her twins’ names in sweet Valentine’s Day post

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Hilary Swank shared the names of her twins for the first time in a sweet Valentine's Day post.

The actor, who welcomed her son and daughter in April 2023, shared a photo of her twins in colorful bathing suits and matching wide-brim hats, sitting on a sandy beach.

Their names, Aya and Ohm, are spelled out behind them in what appear to be green rocks.

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first," Swank wrote. "Thanks for being here!!"

Adding, "Happy Valentine’s Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

The actor hasn't shared much about her babies, opting to keep them out of the public eye. Swank, meanwhile, noted that she will have a busy week with public appearances as she promotes her new film, "Ordinary Angels."

As the actor continues to share more tidbits and sweet moments from her personal life with her babies, here is what we know about Hilary Swank's twins, Aya and Ohm.

Hilary Swank reveals she's pregnant

In October 2022, a rep for Swank confirmed to NBC News that the actor was pregnant with twins.

Swank, who is married to entrepreneur Philip Schneider, later noted that she was due on her late father’s birthday during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Hilary Swank gives birth

On April 9, 2023, the "Million Dollar Baby" star revealed that she had welcomed a boy and a girl.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned a photo of her watching a sunset as she held her little ones in her arms. "Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven."