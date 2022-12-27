Hilary Swank shows off her adorable twin baby bump in Christmas PJs

Hilary Swank got everything she wanted this Christmas.

To celebrate the holiday, Swank, 48, shared a photo of herself standing by a Christmas tree and cradling her baby bump.

In the caption, she mentioned how grateful she was to be pregnant with twins.

"We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁 Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take. 🙌🏽," she wrote.

Debra Messing commented, "Mama!!!!!!!!!!!" And Selma Blair wrote, "So happy for you!!! Cutest little elves."

Swank's lovely holiday pic comes after she shared a photo of herself decorating her Christmas tree in an all-black outfit on Dec. 16. While leaning over to place an ornament on her tree, Swank showed off her growing baby bump.

She captioned the pic, "🎶 All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶 👼🏼👼🏼."

In October, a representative for Swank told NBC News that the "Fatale" actor was pregnant and expecting twins with her husband of four years, Philip Schneider.

Swank revealed the happy news to her fans when she shared a clip of herself holding her stomach and pointing toward her belly on Instagram Oct. 5.

"Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼," she wrote.

On "The Drew Barrymore Show," Swank noted that her kids are due on her late father's birthday. On Oct. 1, she paid tribute to her dad on the one-year anniversary of his death.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since you’ve transitioned,” she captioned an Instagram compilation of different moments from her dad’s life. “You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart ♥️.”