Hilary Duff has 3 kids ... and another on the way! Meet Luca, Banks and Mae

Actress Hilary Duff is not afraid to put motherhood front and center.

When it comes to talking motherhood, Duff isn't afraid to get real ... and have a little fun along the way.

Now, 36-year-old Duff will have the chance to do it all over again.

She and husband Matthew Koma used their family holiday card to announce the impending arrival of their newest addition. It will be Duff's fourth child and the third child that she and Koma have together. (She shares her oldest child, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

@hilaryduff via Instagram

Duff has admitted that pregnancy isn't easy. While carrying her second child, Duff shared her journey with fans. “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” she wrote on Instagram. “Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

Even with all the chaos, Duff wouldn't have it any other way.

In a June interview with Shape magazine, Duff said, "I love my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirt. I love [parenting] with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better. I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f--- are we going to make it through this day?’ And making it through the day."

Here's everything to know about Duff's three kids as she awaits the newest addition to her family.

Luca Cruz Comrie

Duff gave birth to her first child, Luca, when she was just 24 years old.

At the time, she was married to Luca’s dad, retired hockey player Mike Comrie, and she was among the first of her inner circle to deal with the challenges of motherhood.

“I don’t remember setting him down for the first three months of life,” Duff revealed on The Motherly Podcast. “I knew it was the most important, biggest job in the world, but it looks very different once you’re just in the household with the baby by yourself all the time.”

Duff and Comrie divorced after four years of marriage, but they will always be in each other's lives for their son.

“We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives," Duff said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "I wouldn’t choose anyone else to co-parent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other."

Duff posted a sweet tribute to Luca for his 11th birthday. She wrote, "it’s only been a day but 11 looks good on you my boy. I know you will kick this years butt!"

Banks Violet Bair

Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma (born Matthew Bair), welcomed their first daughter into the world on Oct. 25, 2018.

Duff told TODAY Parents that she wanted to choose a “strong name, almost like a last name for a first name."

“We were also living in SoHo at the time, and there was an event for a girl in prison for drawing or writing,” Duff said. “We were walking to dinner one night and saw it and I said, ‘Oh my gosh. We have to go with that name — it’s perfect.’”

In 2022, Duff told Cosmopolitan that Banks is a big fan of her singing. "We get in the car and I have to listen to my own music because my daughter’s screaming, 'I want ‘parks,’ I want ‘parks.’" Duff said, alluding to her song "Sparks." "Like, girl. I’m not rolling up to your preschool blasting my own sh--. So embarrassing."

Mae James Bair

When Duff was pregnant the third time, she was convinced she was having a boy — even in the delivery room.

“When she came out, I was completely shocked,” she explained. “We had a boy name picked out, and it was going to be Otto because I love ‘The Diary of Anne Frank.’ The dad’s name, who got her book published, was Otto Franklin, who was really good man. So then we were kind of scrambling at the last minute and both of our moms were born in May. So we went with Mae Mae.”

Mae James Bair was born on March 24, 2021, and she keeps her family on their toes.

For Mae's 2nd birthday, Duff shared a slideshow of adorable photos on Instagram. In the caption she wrote, "Happy 2 wild hearted Mae Mae — thanks for making us a too big family! You are bold, confident, funny and know exactly what you want! ... You smell like fresas and shake your booty through most of the day."