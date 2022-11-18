'The Hills' stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal the name of their newborn child

"Speidi" is now a party of four!

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second child, a boy, on Nov. 17.

In a Snapchat post, Montag Pratt shared a photo of her newborn and revealed his name: "Ryker Pratt," she wrote, careful to hide the baby's face with a blue heart emoji.

She added that he was "7.9 lbs. 21 in. Born 11:31 a.m."

Montag Pratt with her newborn. Heidi Montag / Snapchat

In her Snapchat story, she shared several scenes from the hospital as she recovered from giving birth.

"Oh, my gosh, this little boy is so cute!" she cooed in one clip. "Thank you, God, thank you, God. What a delivery."

She added in her stories that it had been a quick delivery, about "an hour-and-15-minute delivery total."

Spencer Pratt holds his newborn at the hospital. Heidi Montag / Snapchat

Montag Pratt and Pratt are also parents to 5-year-old Gunner.

She's been open about her struggle to have a second child in the past.

In August 2021, Montag Pratt revealed she had non-cancerous uterine polyps removed to improve her chances of getting pregnant.

When she announced her second pregnancy in June, Montag Pratt told Us Weekly that she hadn't been able to shake the feeling that "something was missing" in her family with just one child.

"I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love. And I kept praying about it," she said, noting that she wasn’t "sure if it was going to happen or not."

In August, she told People she was excited to finally give Gunner a sibling.

"He loves babies, he’s been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing," she told the outlet. "I’m excited to be able to go back and have a baby again, to be able to enjoy all those moments."