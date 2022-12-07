Heather Rae El Moussa shows off baby bump in ‘bold’ sheer look at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Reality stars Heather Rae El Moussa walked the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and showed off her growing baby bump.

The “Selling Sunset” star and husband Tarek El Moussa attended the award ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 6, with Heather Rae El Moussa wowing in a sparkling sheer gown.

“I wanted to be a little bold for the red carpet since I am pregnant and I wanted to show off my baby boy,” she told TODAY.com on the red carpet.

Heather Rae Young waves to the crowd as she poses for pics. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The 35-year-old reality television star gushed, “I love being a stepmommy and I just can’t wait to have my own baby. Everyone’s so excited and he’s going to be here soon.”

Husband Tarek El Moussa, 41, chimed in and said, “She’s nested!”

“I’ve been working like crazy,” the real estate agent shared. “The nursery’s ready, so we’re ready. But I need to slow down a little bit.”

Their baby boy is expected to arrive in early 2023.

The reality star has been sharing pictures of her baby bump on social media throughout her pregnancy.

The couple had a cute red carpet moment. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

On Oct. 20, she uploaded a photo of her sporting a blush velour tracksuit as she cradled her stomach with one hand.

“My little handsome boy,” she wrote in a caption at the bottom of the snap before tagging Tarek El Moussa.

The baby boy will be the first child for Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa, who tied the knot in October 2021. He also shares 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The newlyweds married in a Santa Barbara ceremony that was filmed for the HGTV special “Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.”

They will soon return to television for a new HGTV show called “The Flipping El Moussas,” which will air in March 2023.

In a joint Instagram post on Dec. 2, The El Moussas wrote, “Onto the next chapter!!! As one door closes with 'Flip or Flop,' another opens with 'The Flipping El Moussas' so get ready to see A LOT more of us next year.”

They added, “So: Who’s ready for new flips, beautiful designs, behind the scenes, lots of laughs and babies!?!”

The eight-episode docuseries will focus on their pregnancy journey and their new businesses.

