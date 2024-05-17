Heather Rae El Moussa never imagined she would be making jokey Instagram reels with her husband’s ex-wife. It’s not that there was drama between the "Selling Sunset" alum and Christina Hall; their relationship was just always focused on co-parenting.

“Christina and I are really in a good place,” Heather Rae tells TODAY.com. “We’re having fun together.”

Heather Rae is quick to note that she and Christina have always put their blended family first and "any issues or situations" are in the past.

"From Day One we said, 'If we get along, the kids are going to thrive,' and they're thriving," she shares.

When the “Selling Sunset” alum, 36, and Tarek El Moussa, 42, tied the knot in 2021, she became stepmother to Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 9. Tarek and Christina, who rose to fame on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” were married from 2009 to 2018.

Christina and realtor Josh Hall celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last month.

Now, Heather Rae and Christina, along with their respective spouses, are teaming up for a new HGTV home renovation series, “The Flip Off.” Heather Rae credits the project for bringing her and Christina closer together and says they’re constantly texting back and forth sharing ideas.

According to a press release, the show will watch the couples compete “to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.” It also teases some "flipping drama."

“Tarek and I are going to win,” Heather Rae declares. “It’s going to be us. Do you know how competitive I am?"

Recently, Heather Rae and Christina went out for a quiet dinner just the two of them.

“We talked about the show and our kids and life,” Heather Rae says.

The reality stars were also plotting an epic social media post that has been seen more than 17 million times. In the May 14 post, Heather Rae and Christina, dressed up in matching outfits to poke fun at online chatter over their physical resemblance.

“People have compared her and me ever since I came into Tarek’s life. And I get it — we have similar hair, and a similar look. So we were like, ‘Let’s be twins and wear the exact same thing,’” Heather Rae says.

She acknowledges that Tarek does have a type.

“Was he attracted to me because I’m blonde? Yeah. But I don’t think it had anything to do with looking like his ex-wife,” Heather Rae says.

While chatting with TODAY, Heather Rae also opened up about her and Tarek’s 15-month-old son, Tristan. Heather Rae calls Tristan the “most amazing thing I’ve ever done,” and says her marriage to Tarek is “stronger than ever.”

“We definitely had to go through some adjustments after Tristan was born. Suddenly all of my time was going into our baby, but you have to remember to still be a wife,” Heather Rae says. “I think marriage is hard in general, right? And then you add kids into it and that makes it even harder.

“After the first year though, I feel like everything really fell into place for our family. Tarek and I are thriving,” she continues. “We make date nights a priority and take little trips here and there so we feel like our old selves and not just Mom and Dad all the time.”

Will they be giving Tristan a sibling? Heather Rae isn’t ruling out the possibility, but notes that she and Tarek are "getting older" and “busier than ever." They're also jugging a tween, a teen and a toddler.

“Can we add on one more and still be able to have a successful marriage and a successful life? We just need to think on it,” Heather Rae says. “I know we would never regret (it), and my heart is still held open to wanting one.”